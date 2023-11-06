Who’s in the mood for a day off?

The winter feels are slowly setting in, but before the festive season kicks off, the UAE has another huge day to celebrate at the start of December – UAE National Day. It officially falls on December 2.

Now, the big question is… ‘Do we get a public holiday on UAE National Day?’ The answer is yes, but December 2 this year happens to fall on a Saturday, which is already a weekend for most of us. However, we may have some good news…

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), officially falls on November 30 but is marked the following day on December 1. This year, December 1 falls on a Friday, which could mean we will have a three-day long weekend from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

We will have to wait for confirmation from officials which usually comes a week or so before the holiday. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the news and updates.

What is Commemoration Day?

Commemoration Day is a day dedicated to remembering those who sacrificed their lives both at home and abroad in military and humanitarian fields. It came into effect in 2015, when HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then-president of the UAE, stated that the day would become an annual public holiday to honour the UAE’s martyrs.

UAE National Day

In 2023, the UAE is celebrating 52 years since its formation in 1971. Apart from the UAE decked up in colours of the UAE flag (red, green, white and black) across the country, there will be several activities taking place to help mark the big day. The major plans for the UAE National Day are yet to be announced, but we can expect staycation deals, dining deals, discounts to family-friendly attractions and more. Stay tuned as we will be sharing some of the top things to do in UAE.

When is the next public holiday?

After Commemoration Day, and UAE National Day, that’s it for 2023. However, we don’t have to wait long for the first public holiday in 2024 as it falls on January 1, aka New Year’s Day. Lucky for us, January 1 is falling on a Monday which means it will be a three-day long weekend for most of us.

For the rest of the public holidays in 2024, we’re waiting eagerly for the official announcement, so stay tuned.

