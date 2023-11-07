Eat, sleep, parkour, repeat…

Thanking the powers that be, the weather has started to cooperate and it is finally starting to cool down. Now that we are sure winter is just around the corner, XPark by Etisalat on Kite Beach is opening its doors with a smashing fun event this weekend.

Kicking off on Saturday, November 11 and 12, the new season will be inaugurated with an action-packed itinerary across both days, including a live DJ, parkour sessions, creative workshops, and competitions. It’s the perfect series of activities for families, and participants of all ages are welcome to get stuck into the fun. The event will see workshops taking place every hour and ongoing activities throughout.

Entry into the park is complimentary from 4pm to 9pm.

Kids will be able to compete to win prizes by showcasing their skateboarding skills and tricks. If you’re looking to rent skateboards and scooters on the day, you can do so by making a request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XPark (@xdubaipark)

There will be workshops which include classes for parkour, graffiti art, spin art, spin art t-shirt customisation, VR graffiti and digital wall graffiti. All workshops will be held by expert, experienced instructors who will offer you all the guidance you need.

Besides the workshops and activities, visitors can expect two international athletes and parkour stars to make an appearance. Archie Aroyan and Sasha Sheva will be showing off their incredible parkour skills on November 11 and 12 respectively, so if you’re a fan, cat leap and roll on over.

For more entertainment, participants can expect a live DJ, a lighting drums show and an XPark graffiti tag battle.

For more information and updates about the event, stay tuned to XPark’s social media at @xdubaipark.

XPark by Etisalat, Kite Beach, Dubai, Nov 11 and 12, 4pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)56 831 2349, @xdubaipark

Images: XPark by Etisalat