2024 may be only over three weeks away, but we have plenty to look forward to before New Year…

Black Eyed Peas

Pop supergroup Black Eyed Peas will bring the beats to Abu Dhabi this month, as the trio take centre stage on Wednesday, December 13 as part of the capital’s much-awaited Mother of the Nation Festival. Enjoy the wonderful weather and tunes that will take you back in time and have you tapping your feet and bobbing your heads, as they light up the Corniche with some of their most iconic hits of all time.

Black Eyed Peas, Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Wednesday Dec 13, 9pm, tickets start at Dhs245,@motnfestival

50 Cent

Hip hop Hercules Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson III arrives in the capital later this month as part of the Meteora World Tennis League’s concerts, and one of the titans of the genre will bring some of his hottest hits that ruled the charts in the 2000s, including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions. Get your tickets here.

50 Cent, Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 21, from Dhs225. Tel: 600 511 115, @worldtennisleague

Akon and Ne-Yo

Akon and Ne-Yo will share the stage in what is expected to be one of the best R’n’B performances the capital has ever seen, also planned as part of the World Tennis League’s line up of top musical performances. Expect hits such as Smack That and Lonely from Akon, while Ne-Yo, known for chartbusters such as Closer and So Sick

Akon and Ne-Yo, Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 22 from 9pm, from Dhs199. Tel: 600 511 115, @worldtennisleague,

UB40

Is there ever a bad time for reggae? We think not, and we’re glad to announce that UB40 will be joining all the top-tier musical entertainment about to come to you at the Etihad Arena this December. The Red, Red, Wine hitmakers will bring their finest ones to their capital, and after a weekend of slam-bang, high-octane tennis action, we can’t wait.

UB40, Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 23 from 9pm, from Dhs199. Tel: 600 511 115, @worldtennisleague

Tamer Hosny

Tamer Hosny will bring his best hits as part of the Mother of the Nation Festival. The New Year’s eve concert at the Abu Dhabi Corniche will also include Saif Nabeel, and you can also look forward to a beautiful firework show lighting up the sky afterwards as we usher in 2024. Tickets are available here.

Tamer Hosny, Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, December 31, 9pm, from Dhs245. @motnfestival

