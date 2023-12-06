Looking forward to raving…

The year is drawing to a close, which means that we can get even more excited for any and all reasons to look forward to 2024. In the UAE that means, looking ahead at some of the incredible festivals that we are excited about in 2024.

Here are 4 exciting festivals coming to the UAE in 2024.

Dubai

Untold

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 in 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, 2024. Early bird tickets go on sale October 3, from Dhs500, final release tickets from Dhs1,500. untold.ae

Rewind

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae @blabladubai @rewindfestdxb

Elrow XXL

We’re thrilled to confirm Elrow XXL will return to Dubai on Saturday, April 13, bringing its iconic Kaleidoscope stage to the city for the first time. The location for the 2024 edition has also been confirmed, with the epic festival heading this year to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, 2024. elrowdubai.com

Abu Dhabi

Wireless

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats. And now we have confirmation that it will return for a 2024 edition, we also have the date – Saturday, March 2, 2024. Event organisers, Live Nation Middle East have promised an even “bigger and better” show for Wireless Middle East 2.0.

Wireless, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 2.

Images: Supplied