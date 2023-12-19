Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE
Get ready to laugh out loud…
2024 seems to be the year of laughter as we have plenty of top notch comedians heading to the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.
Abu Dhabi
Trevor Noah
When: February 28
Where: Etihad Arena
Trevor Noah returns to Abu Dhabi in February with rib-tickling comedy and unmissable live entertainment. The highly-anticipated show is part of Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour with the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius which will undoubtedly be on full display. Read more here and book here.
Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 28, Tel: (600) 511 115, @etihadarena
Jo Koy
When: May 26
Where: Etihad Arena
Jo Koy was initially slated to perform in 2023, but his performance was postponed due to ‘unforseen changes in the tour schedule’ to May 2024. Jo Koy has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leave his audiences in stitches. Read more here and book here. Seats are selling out, so be quick.
Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, 2024, tickets bought prior valid for new dates. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena
Dubai
Omid Djalili
When: January 7
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
Omid Djalili is the first comedian of the year hitting the stage in Dubai. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Djalili will be performing for one day only on January 7, 2024. The award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian has been to Dubai several times before, so if you missed catching his antics on stage in the past, now’s your chance. Read more here and book here.
Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Jan 7, prices from Dhs195, age restriction: 16+, Tel: (0)4 332 1000. @dubaiworldtradecentre
Michael McIntyre
When: January 13
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai for one-night only with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019. Read more here and book here.
Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, 8pm, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Kevin Hart
When: March 4
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year. He will be performing for one-night-only, on March 4, 2024. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.
Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 4, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Images: Getty Images and supplied