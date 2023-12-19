Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 28, Tel: (600) 511 115, @etihadarena

Jo Koy

When: May 26

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy was initially slated to perform in 2023, but his performance was postponed due to ‘unforseen changes in the tour schedule’ to May 2024. Jo Koy has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leave his audiences in stitches. Read more here and book here. Seats are selling out, so be quick.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, 2024, tickets bought prior valid for new dates. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Dubai

Omid Djalili

When: January 7

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Omid Djalili is the first comedian of the year hitting the stage in Dubai. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Djalili will be performing for one day only on January 7, 2024. The award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian has been to Dubai several times before, so if you missed catching his antics on stage in the past, now’s your chance. Read more here and book here.

Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Jan 7, prices from Dhs195, age restriction: 16+, Tel: (0)4 332 1000. @dubaiworldtradecentre

Michael McIntyre

When: January 13

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai for one-night only with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019. Read more here and book here.

Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, 8pm, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com Kevin Hart

When: March 4

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year. He will be performing for one-night-only, on March 4, 2024. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 4, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied