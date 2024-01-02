Tickets are on sale now…

Start the new year right with a three-day wellness festival full of mindfulness, dancing, yoga, watersports, and more, taking place against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains. Bliss.

Coreunity is a community, music, movement, and wellness festival returning for its second edition to Wadi Hub at Dubai’s Hatta Resorts from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now with the full festival pass priced at Dhs449, Friday costing Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, and Sunday Dhs249. Children under 12 years old can join in free of charge. You can get your tickets online here.

The full festival lineup is yet to be announced but if it’s anything like last year’s event, festivalgoers can expect a plethora of activities for the whole family, from morning yoga to bike adventures, daily dance sessions to kayaking on the waters of Hatta Dam. There’s also a kids’ zone to keep the little ones entertained.

You won’t go hungry at Coreunity, with a host of food and beverage vendors keeping you fueled and hydrated throughout the weekend. If you prefer to cook your own food, this won’t be a problem with BBQ stations on offer and picnic benches perfect for devouring your spread.

The campsite is sectioned into zones for the early risers, night owls or families, and comes with the use of showers to make your stay as comfortable as possible. All festival goers are free to bring their own tent and camping equipment for Dhs99 per tent plot, but Coreunity is also here to accommodate the less seasoned campers; offering pitched two-man tents, complete with an inflatable mattress and a night light. All you need to pack is a blanket, pillow and all your fitness gear for the weekend of activities. This will cost Dhs649 on top of your ticket price.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, there are also glamping options aplenty in Hatta, which festivalgoers can book with a 20 per cent discount.

Coreunity Festival, Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts, Dubai. Fri Feb 2 to Sun 4 2024, Full festival pass Dhs449, Friday Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, Sunday Dhs249. Camping tent plot Dhs99, two person tent Dhs649, kids under 12 are free, Tel: (0)55 814 9704, coreunityfest.com

