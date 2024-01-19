Where to eat, workout, relax, and more…

Forget the cosmopolitan side to Dubai – the supercars, glamorous restaurants, and high-end nightclubs – the city’s wellness scene has a lot to offer those looking for a moment of calm.

From the best yoga spots to nature-inspired eateries, weekend escapes to workouts, explore our mini wellness guide and uncover a new side to Dubai:

Eat here

SEVA

Serving nature-inspired plant-based deliciousness, this vegan café and concept store is a hidden sanctuary in the heart of Jumeirah 1. A home away from home, you can take your shoes off and sit on the ground in the magical garden, explore the library, or take part in one of the wellness sessions from sound healing to Reiki. You won’t want to leave.

@sevatable

LOWE

Sustainability is at the heart of this dining concept, with delicious food that’s good for you and the planet. The stylish restaurant, located in Wadi Al Safa 3, is part of the wave of radical Dubai restaurants helping the industry make major steps towards being greener while still producing incredible food.

@lowedxb

Workout here

The Matcha Club

This iconic wellness lifestyle hub and boutique padel club can be found in two locations across Dubai: Meydan and Al Quoz. From yoga and meditation classes to hip restaurants and cold-water pools, it is the place to be for padel pros, yogis, and digital nomads.

@matchadxb

Summersalt Beach Club

Hit the pause button at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Summersalt Beach Club with a yoga session paired with the serene rhythm of the rolling waves. The one-hour session takes place every Wednesday morning after which you can enjoy a nourishing breakfast. Once you’ve fueled up, you can retreat to further relax at the pool or beach.

@summersaltbeachclub

Weekend here

Al Barari Playground

Nestled in the serene surroundings of Al Barari, this is the ideal spot for an adventure-filled pool day. There’s a beach play area where the mini adventurers can build sandcastles, a splash pad with thrilling slides, a toddler oasis with mini slides, and, on dry land, magical treehouses, ziplines, swings, and more.

@albarariplayground

Emirates Bio Farm

Spend a wholesome day in nature at Emirates Bio Farm, around a 45-minute drive from Dubai. Hop on a tractor ride, walk the sunflower fields, feed friendly goats and chickens, pick up seasonal fruits and veggies, and enjoy a hearty farm-to-table breakfast at The Farmer’s Table.

@emiratesbiofarm

Relax here

Maison Nefertari

De-stress and rejuvenate at this stunning Ancient Egyptian temple-inspired beauty sanctuary that fuses ancient remedies with luxury bespoke treatments. From sound healing to Shirodhara, there’s plenty of treatments and rituals carefully curated to harmonize your body, mind, and spirit.

@maisonnefertari

Samadhi Wellness

Jumeirah’s zen wellness space features two types of yoga studios, Reflect, with infrared heaters, and Connect, which extends into the garden; as well as a sauna, stunning pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop.

@samadhimywellness

Escape the city here

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai

Nikki Beach is the epitome of luxury, tucked away on the dreamy and secluded Pearl Jumeira Island it feels a million miles away from Dubai. Take part in the weekly poolside SUP yoga session, disconnect with a luxury spa day, and be sure to save time for a cocktail at the beachfront bar. Pure bliss.

@nikkibeachdubai

Hatta

High up Dubai’s Hajar mountains, Hatta is a great place to hit if you want to swap skyline views for nature. Come for the day and experience wadi-hikes, kayaking trips, horse riding, mountain biking, zip-lining, axe-throwing, archery, zorbing, climbing, waterslides, a honeybee farm, and more alfresco fun.

@visit.hatta

Images: Provided/Social