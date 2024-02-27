The laughter track plays on repeat in the capital…

Get set to witness some of the funniest professional comedians on the planet at the first ever Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, with the inaugural edition bringing established names in the business such as Aziz Ansari and Tom Segura to Yas Island from May 18 to 26. A whole line up of side-splitting entertainers is confirmed, with non-stop laughter and comedic moments guaranteed for all.

Aziz Ansari is a popular face on the global comedy circuit, with his career highlights including his role as Tom Waverford on popular comedy series Parks and Recreation. He’s also acted in popular comedy movies such as I Love You, Man and 30 minutes or Less among others, and will be on stage at the Etihad Arena on May 18.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week will also welcome Briton Tom Segura, who has ascended to the heights of the comedy business. Known for his popular Netflix specials Ball Hog, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal, he will bring his incredible storytelling and witty humour to the capital on Saturday, May 25, after having performed at over 300 shows only on his I’m Coming Everywhere tour, packing in the laughs as he traverses the planet.

Of late, the Etihad Arena has hosted Canadian comedy superstar Russell Peters in November 2023, and stand-up fans in the capital are counting down the days before South African household entertainment brand Trevor Noah arrives in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 28.

With a whole bunch of exciting shows coming to the capital this year, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to push the emirate’s live entertainment scene to greater heights. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 28, and you can grab yours here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, ticket pre-sale begins February 28. livenation.me

Images: supplied