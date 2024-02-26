The comedy superstar is back to entertain you…

Adding to an already-electrifying 2024 Abu Dhabi events calendar, Trevor Noah returns to the Etihad Arena this Wednesday, February 28 to wow you with rib-tickling comedy and unmissable live entertainment.

Media: Instagram, supplied

The Abu Dhabi stop on Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour will have you enjoying a good laugh and then some, as the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius will be on full display.

Having previously brought the show to Dubai in October, the sold-out performance had audiences enjoying the laughmaker’s deadpan humour and powers of observation. Renowned for his multifaceted skill set as a comedian, talk show host, writer, producer and actor, the entertainer has been decorated with numerous accolades throughout his career, and his trophy cabinet includes a Primetime Emmy Award as well as a laudable inclusion in the 2018 TIME 100 List.

Grab your tickets now so you don’t miss out on what is certain to be a laugh track on loop…

See you there!

Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 28, 2024, from Dhs325. etihadarena.ae