Another new spot to visit in the cultural district…

If you’ve passed by Manarat Al Saadiyat recently, you would have noticed a new structure rising from the grounds. Meet Bassam Freiha Art Foundation – a new family member of the capital’s cultural scene.

The art space is set to open on Monday, March 4, 2024, where art fans can discover rarely seen works of art drawn from private collections locally, regionally and internationally.

The philanthropic institution, established by art patron and collector Bassam Said Freiha, is set to be a space dedicated to showcasing masterpieces from private collectors to promote cultural exchange and collaborations among artists and enthusiasts across the globe.

The best news, it is free and open to all.

You can’t miss it…

Located on Saadiyat Island, a stone’s throw away from cultural hotspot Manarat Al Saadiyat, the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation stands out with a white facade which looks like it floating above the water element below.

Large glass panes allow passers-by to sneak a peek at the art inside, and at night, the structure stands out as if dusted with golden flecks of glitter.

The exhibitions

When open, art connoisseurs will be able to see three exhibitions: Echoes of the Orient, Reclaiming Visions and The Sculpture Garden (which can be seen around the external structure of the building, too).

You can learn more about the exhibitions here.

And there’s more…

The new art foundation will also host an extensive and inclusive program of cultural and educational initiatives.

Expect guided tours led by the foundation’s curator – Michaela Watrelot, Art dialogues where you will hear from industry experts; local artists and art professionals, and artist-led workshops for both children and adults.

Speaking on the opening of the art space, His Excellency Bassam Freiha said, “I aim for the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation to become a flagship space inspiring other collectors to share their masterpieces with the public and contribute to the thriving cultural scene in the region.”

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, open Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)2 642 2338. bfaf.ae

Images: Supplied