Sponsored: using the code WhatsOnTorno until March 30…

In the glittering cosmos of Dubai’s gastronosphere, certain constellations shine more brightly than others. One such example is Torno Subito, nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah – it’s a Michelin-starred haven that promises to whisk you away to the sun-drenched shores of the Italian Riviera.

And every Saturday between 1pm to 4pm their indulgent brunch, Sabato In Riviera pays homage to La Dolce Vita – through a symphony of refined flavours and a celebration of coastal Italian sophistication.

Packages start at just Dhs325 per person and come complete with artistically crafted Italian delicacies. And there’s a special treat, just for What’s On readers, use the code “WhatsOnTorno” and enjoy a Buy-1-Get-1-Free deal on brunch until March 30, 2024.

The house beverage option kicks in at Dhs425 elevating the epicurean adventure to new heights. For the discerning palate, the Classic brunch package at Dhs525 per person unlocks access to signature cocktails, premium spirits, and an exquisite selection of red and white wine varieties, all topped off with the effervescence of prosecco.

And for those who thrive on extravagance, the Evolution package at Dhs725 per person represents the top brunching tier. Boasting signature cocktails, premium spirits, and a curated selection of red and white wine offerings, culminating in the sophistication of Champagne.

All brunch options of course come paired with panoramic Palm-top views of the JBR’s iconic skyline, and an alfresco dining experience that’s nothing short of magical, making every moment a sensory feast.

Get ready to elevate your Saturday brunch game and lose yourself in the timeless allure of the Italian Riviera, right here in the heart of Dubai. It’s an adventure worth savoring, one bite at a time.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, brunch every Sat 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325. Make your bookings via the opentable.com website, but we recommend doing it in advance – as spaces are limited.

Images: Provided