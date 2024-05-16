Weekend wonders in the capital…

And just like that, the weekend is here. Abu Dhabi weeks may be fun, but the weekends are that and more. Three days, unmissable events, foodie experiences, outdoor adventures and more. Thank God it’ll be Friday soon.

Here are 11 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 17

Jam out to Scorpions

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this Friday, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour. Their signature guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals are sure to get you super pumped and going.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Celebrate World Sauvignon Blanc Day in style at La Cava

Indulge in a sensational tasting journey featuring the finest varieties of Sauvignon Blanc from around the globe. Their expert sommelier will guide you through five exquisite flights on wine paired with sumptuous cheeses and cold cuts, promising a fine evening of fun and great wines at one of Abu Dhabi’s premier destinations for grape and boards.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri, May 17, 6pm to 1am, Dhs45, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Have a sweet staycation at Yas Plaza Hotels

This is a deal you don’t want to miss. Receive a whole day pass to Yas Island’s thrilling theme parks when you book a room at Yas Plaza Hotels. With Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld dishing out the fun, you and the family will have the best time.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs750++. @myyasplaza

Saturday, May 18

Explore Louvre Abu Dhabi for free

This Saturday, the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island is offering free entry to all UAE residents. Why? Because it’s International Museum Day. All you need is your valid Emirates ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday May 18, free entry. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Watch the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Comedy Week (@adcomedyweek)

Aziz Ansari raises the curtains on the capital’s pioneering Comedy Week with what is sure to be a hilarious performance this Saturday. As well, a laugh-tastic line up of established comedians will descend on the Etihad Arena throughout the following week, including Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, all the way until May 26. Snap up your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

Kick off the weekend with some brunching at Paradiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradiso Abu Dhabi (@paradisoabudhabi)

Mediterranean vibes with Italian flair await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza and agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Do supper on a helipad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catch at St. Regis (@catchatstregis)

The ‘Skyline Supper by Catch at St. Regis’ is a pop-up dining experience atop the iconic helipad you don’t want to miss. Only 20 guests will savour the esteemed dishes of the restaurant against the backdrop of the cityscape at 255 meters above the ground. The experience is priced at Dhs750 per persona and available exclusively on the May 18 and 19 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The St Regis, Al Bateen, May 18 and 19, 6pm to 7.30pm , Dhs750, Tel: (0) 2 694 4444, @stregisabudhabi

Sunday, May 19

Get active for the planet at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Participate in ‘Move for the Planet’ with adidas Runners Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Rosewood Abu Dhabi. An initiative aimed to turn activity into action, for every 10 minutes of movement you log on the adidas Running app, adidas will donate to projects that provide education on sustainability and make sports facilities more resilient against extreme weather conditions such as heat waves and flooding.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday May 19, 8.45am. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Book a dreamy daycation at Anatara Santorini

Book into the gorgeous Anantara Santorini for the daycation and enjoy all that the beach and beautiful pool has to offer. Guests are invited to sip poolside or shoreside with a private beach and expansive pool that overlooks the Gulf. The resort will also include a private indoor cinema with screening options, complete with custom gourmet dishes. On weekdays you can book into the resort from Monday to Thursday the day pass will cost Dhs800 per adult and receive half back (Dhs400) in dining and drinks credit. From Friday to Sunday and on public holidays the day access pass will cost Dhs1,000 per adult and Dhs400 is redeemable on food and drinks.

Anantara Santorini, Ghantoot, Mon to Thu Dhs800, Dh400 redeemable, Fri to Sun, Dhs 1,000, Dhs400 redeemable. anantara.com