Just in: The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Michelin Guide is here. The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a third year, awarding the very best of the capital’s dining scene.

This year’s Michelin Guide once again features 4 one Michelin Star Restaurants (the same as 2024) and 8 Bib Gourmands (up from six in 2024). There are also 3 restaurants recognised with Michelin Special Awards. In total, 49 restaurants feature in the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2024.

There were once again no three or two Michelin Star restaurants, and no restaurants lost stars.

ONE MICHELIN STAR

Retained: Erth, Abu Dhabi Cultural District

Retained: 99 Sushi Bar

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Talea by Antonio Guida

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices. For 2025, two new Abu Dhabi restaurants have made it onto the list, and one has been removed, making it a total of seven Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

Here are all the restaurants that made it onto the list: Mika (new); Ryba (new); Al Mrzab ; Otoro; Almayass; Beirut Sur Mer; and T’azal.

Al Qana restaurant Oii is no longer listed as a Bib Gourmand restaurant, but has retained its place in the guide.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

The inspectors aren’t only focusing on food while they dine, they’re also looking out for shining stars among the service. In this year’s guide, there are 3 Abu Dhabi contenders for special awards. They are:

Service Award 2025: Mika

Young Chef Award 2025: Yasmina Hayek, Em Sherif Sea Cafe

Opening of the Year Award 2025: Faisal Mohamed Alharmoodi, Ryba

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin-starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, and Michelin Special Awards, there are three restaurants joining the Michelin-selected list, which will feature in the guide. These are: Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Broadway, and Em Sherif Sea Cafe.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: Butcher & Still; Al Farah; Byblos Sur Mer; Café Milano; Catch by St. Regis; Cipriani; Coya; Dai Pai Dong; Fouquet’s; Finz; Grand Beirut; José by Pizarro; Kopitiam by Chandy’s; Les Dangereux; Li Beirut; Li Jiang; LPM; Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi; Maté; Mazi; Meylas; Mijana; Moksh; Namak; NIRI; Oak Room; Oii; Paradiso; Punjab Grill; Ray’s Grill; Silk & Spice; Tean; Terra; Villa Toscana; Yadoo’s; and Zuma.

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com

Images: Supplied