A ruff guide to dog adoption in the UAE…

Words by Rupashree Ravi



Countless studies have proven the effectiveness of pets in reducing the stress of their owners. But any pet parent will tell you, there are a lot more benefits to bringing furry friends into your home.

And if you’re interested in finding out exactly what’s involved, you need to check out the Animals and Us adoption days which take place every Sunday.

It’s so rewarding and heartwarming to spend a couple of hours snuggling with a pool puppies and doggos who are looking for a forever home. Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends and family and cuddle away.

Animals and Us is a shelter based in Fujairah that hosts dog adoption and foster days every Sunday at The Petshop, DIP. From 11 am to 1 pm, you can fall in love with their beautiful dogs and surround yourself with cuteness overload. Dogs of all ages and sizes are waiting to wow your hearts. And the best part? You can attend these adoption days free of cost.

Why should you join?

It’s a great chance to give treats and warm belly rubs and get guaranteed licks and nose boops.

Meet your new furry friend! If you’re considering fostering or adopting, you can meet many of their deserving doggos and see if anyone steals your heart.

Make a difference! Support a local shelter and show the dogs they are loved.

Meet fellow animal lovers and if you want to get involved in volunteering, you’re more than welcome to join their team.

Family friendly! All the dogs attending are family friendly so you’re welcome to bring the kids and even resident doggos to make sure the whole family is comfortable.

Sounds great? We can’t wait! Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to change a life and fill your heart and home with so much love.

Whilst not required to attend, you can pre-register via their quick online form.

It doesn’t commit you to anything but makes the process much smoother. If your application is pre-approved before the event, you can take your four-legged match home the same day!

Animals and Us is a registered non-profit animal welfare organisation that is fully licensed by the government. It’s a temporary and, in some cases, permanent home to more than 700 animals. But they need your help.

The team at Animals and Us offers dedicated support and guidance to all those who wish to foster and adopt. Fostering requires no fees with a minimum period of 2-4 weeks. All vet bills are covered, you just need to provide food. Fosters get access to free daycare tohelp manage the new arrival, ensuring even those that work full-time can foster. For adoptions, there is a 4-week trial period. No paperwork, commitment, vet bills etc until after 4 weeks.

Can’t make it? You can always support their vet bills or help to feed a lot of hungry bellies. Everyone can do something to save lives and keep the shelter doors open.

Animals and Us is one hundred percent run by a school teacher and many volunteers. The shelter is the result of many years of hard work from founder, Michelle Francis, who has rescued and housed dogs in her home since 2010. With the support of a community, she has built the shelter onwards and upwards. Today, Animals and Us is home to over 700 dogs, who are waiting to be loved in their forever homes.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure every dog has a home. It’s our duty to be kind and help them, no matter how overwhelming it gets. Our joy comes from the fact that each of us do our part to help the animals,” says Michelle.

The Petshop, DIP, from 11 am to 1 pm. @animalsandusfuj

Images: Unsplash