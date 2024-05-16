17 of the best steakhouses in Dubai

The ‘steaks’ have been raised…

Got a carnivorous craving? We’re spoiled for choice with brilliant places for steak in Dubai. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or somewhere you can select your own prime cuts, we’ve got you covered with the best steakhouses in Dubai.

Here are the best steakhouses in Dubai to try…

New: The Rare

Foodies, say hello to Dubai’s sizzling sensation of a new restaurant, Rare. The first and only licensed steakhouse to grace City Walk’s new foodie hotspot C2 is now serving up great food in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere with an inescapable injection of joie de vivre. Homegrown concept Rare is somewhere between a vibrant New York bar and an art deco Parisian brasserie. The sharing style menu, conjured up by head chef Ryan Bernardo, is centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts including the oyster blade with pebre and amarillo chilli, or striploin with wasabi cream and batter crispies. Rare is the sort of go-to spot that’s guaranteed to impress everyone you know. A romantic date night? Wine-fuelled catch-up with friends? Family dinner? Late night night-cap? Use any excuse you can to book a table at Rare…

The Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm daily. @theraredxb New: Leña From top Andalusian chef Dani Garcia comes Leña, a sleek steakhouse at St Regis Gardens. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen, plus there’s a pretty terrace for dining alfresco. The menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad. St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, weekdays 6pm to 2am, weekends 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg

Bull and Bear

Laced with all the old school New York glamour you’d expect from a restaurant inside a Waldorf hotel, Bull and Bear is a modern interpretation of the classic American steakhouse. Large glass windows flood the venue with light by day, while at night the twinkling city vistas are a pretty backdrop for an evening meal. IThere’s a 1920s Art Deco feel to the decor, while the menu is a high-quality serving of premium cuts, such as Japanese Wagyu striploin, USDA prime cuts, along with Australian and New Zealand grass-fed beef.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, daily from 7am to 11am, 12.30pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar

Step into the Australian outback with Anantara’s very own steakhouse, Bushman’s. No prizes for guessing that all of the meat is sourced directly from Australia, with kangaroo sirloin being a menu highlight. Another is the Wagyu flank salad with roasted veg, pesto aioli and balsamic dressing. It’s best to experience Bushman’s in the cooler months, enjoying your steak al fresco.

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar, Anantara Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com

Caro

From the minds behind the likes of Sfumato and Soon comes Caro. Found within the Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, this steakhouse gives big prohibition-era dining, in the best possible way. Warm wooden tables with neatly folded linen serviettes perched atop and warm white lighting accentuate the venue. They get big marks for presenting each guest with a steak book: a little leather book of prime cuts, that invites you to choose between meat from Canada, Australia, Japan, and more. Each region where the meat comes from is detailed in the book, explaining why each meat cut is unique.

Caro, The Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sun to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. @caro.dxb

Carna

If you’ve seen Netflix’s popular series Chef’s Table, you’ll recognise chef and butcher Dario Cecchini from volume six. The larger-than-life trumpet-blowing, meat-carving, butcher-cum-chef has opened his first international outpost in Dubai, found on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai. The restaurant recently underwent a revamp, and while you still enjoy those panoramic city vistas, ruby velvet curtains, romantic lighting, and dark wooden accents have turned this steakhouse into quite the romantic date night spot. Considering this restaurant is helmed by a master butcher, the menu is filled with unique and premium cuts, like the picanha, tenderloin, striploin and tomahawk, which can all be paired with an array of flavourful sides and sauces.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Graze Gastro Grill

Variation is the stand-out when looking at Graze’s menu, with a huge selection of cuts from the josper grill to grain fed Australian Wagyu. The sides deserve attention all by themselves and the baked truffle mac & cheese is on our must-try list – it sounds totally naughty but totally worth it. This cosy little steakhouse is one of the best in Dubai for a chilled-out date night, with industrial interiors and an always welcoming vibe on the edge of City Walk.

Graze Gastro Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 11.30pm, Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com/dining/Graze

Hunter & Barrel

Australian-born steakhouse Hunter & Barrel is the neighbourhood spot that seamlessly bridges the gap between a top-notch steakhouse and a casual social hangout. Perfect for a date night or dinner with friends, here you’ll find signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. For those who are serious about their steak, check out the Steak Programme menu, boasting fillet, rump, sirloin and rib-eye, a 1.3kg tomahawk or 700g angus t-bone. All steaks are either grain fed, CAB prime or wagyu. Prices start from just Dhs120 for a fillet steak, so it’s a great wallet-friendly option too.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Observatory Bar and Grill

If you’re looking to tuck into a succulent steak with an epic view of the city, then old Dubai favourite, The Observatory should be on your must-visit list immediately. The majority of their cuts of meat come from Australia, and you can go over-the-top fancy by opting to add foie gras or scampi to your meal.

Observatory, Dubai Mariott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Porterhouse Steaks and Grills

A consistent What’s On Award winner Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, is a quintessential steakhouse experience located within the Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort. But this is so much more than your typical hotel restaurant. The dimly lit venue has an impressive show kitchen where you can watch the culinary masters at work, and an impressive wine cellar that ensures whatever steak you choose is perfectly paired. Expect a warm atmosphere, slick service and quality cuts – it’s got a winning combination that’s rare to find.

Porterhouse, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort , Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Prime 68

If you’re looking for fine dining and stellar views of Dubai, Prime 68 is the place to go. This standout steakhouse has long been a favourite on Dubai’s steakhouse scene, thanks to its timeless decor, panoramic vistas, and always excellent quality dishes. Tables by the window offer the best views of the city, while leather booths are cosier for a date night. The restaurant opens each evening for romantic a la carte dinners, while weekends are reserved for Saturday brunch and a Sunday roast feast.

Prime 68, JW Marriot Marquis, Dubai, 6pm to 12am Mon to Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb

Rhodes Twenty10

You’ll find Rhodes Twenty10 in Dubai Marina’s Le Royal Meridien. It’s got a traditional feel to it, with white tablecloths and dim lighting making for an intimate setting for an evening of fine dining. As well as serving up juicy steaks, the menu features a number of the late chef Gary Rhodes’ best-loved dishes.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. rhodestwenty10.com

Smoki Moto

While Smoki Moto might not be a traditional steakhouse, it deserves a menu for bringing a unique new dining experience to the city. As Dubai’s first licensed Korean steakhouse, this relative newcomer to Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, its an invitation to discover the punchy flavours of Korean BBQ. With bright, fun interiors, a DJ spinning cool tunes, and the option to grill your own meats, it’s a fun and interactive dining experience that’s great for carnivores. Go for the Korean fired chicken, stay for the wagyu and for the gimbap.

Smoki Moto, Marriott The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. @smokimotodubai

Seafire

Seafire at Atlantis, The Palm is somewhat of a stalwart when it comes to steakhouses in Dubai. While it’s one of the pricer steakhouses in the city, it’s definitely worth a visit for a special occasion – and the portions are typically very generous too. A New York style steakhouse with a grand, masculine feel, you get to choose the cut, age, and marble score of your steak, then watch as it’s cooked to your liking if you pick a seat close enough to the show kitchen. But that’s not where the interactive element ends. You’re also able to decide which knife you’d like, and also the type of salt and condiments you’d like to pair your steak with. If you’re a bit of a wine connoisseur, you won’t be troubled for choice as Seafire have a walk-in cellar with over 4,000 bottles of wine.

Seafire, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

STK

New York steakhouse STK is well-known for its succulent cuts of steak and even more so for its lively brunches on the weekend. If you haven’t tried it yet, stick it on your list, and take it from us – order the mac and cheese. You won’t be disappointed.

STK JBR The Walk, Rixos Premium Dubai The Walk, JBR, Sun to Fri 6pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 5pm, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

The Grand Grill

The Grand Grill is a long-standing member of Dubai’s steak society and has been welcoming diners to the Dubai Marina since 2006. Whilst they’re primarily a South-African steakhouse, you’ll find cuts from Argentina, Australia, America and Kobe as well as South Africa. It’s frills-free, and offers some great daily deals, including

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)50 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

The Meat Co.

As the name suggests, The Meat Co. is serious about meat, and it offers a huge selection of juicy steaks from the USA, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. If steak just isn’t enough, you can enhance it with truffle carpaccio, jumbo prawns or even lobster tails. With one restaurant at Souk Al Bahar and one in Madinat Jumeirah, you’re spoilt for choice with your pick of pretty views.

The Meat Co., Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah and The Meat Co., Souk Al Bahar, Downtown, Dubai. themeatco.com

