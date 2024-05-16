Sponsored: The whole family is in good hands…

Spending time with family can be quite tricky, especially when it comes to food and having to take care of everyone’s tastebuds. If you’re looking for a spot to dine with the folks, consider HuQQabaz on Jumeirah Road.

At HuQQabaz, everyone will have a good time as it’s not just the food that caters to the whole family, but the entertainment as well.

At this trendy restaurant, you will find great dishes the children will love, plus a dedicated kids’ area with plenty of activities guaranteed to bring a smile to the little one’s face.

The kids’ zone is under the watchful eye of professional attendants, so parents don’t have to worry while they are enjoying their shisha and meal.

It’s colourful, and there are plenty of interactive games and creative crafts the little ones can keep busy with.

On the kids’ menu, there’s something even for the pickiest of eaters with dishes that are delicious as well as nutritious. There’s a Mickey Mouse pizza, happy burger, meatballs, pancakes, fresh fruit platters and more.

Over the weekend, HuQQabaz hosts themed kids’ entertainment events which you need to check out. Expect a nitrogen show, a soap bubble show, a balloon show, a slime workshop, and more. It takes place on Sunday from 11.30am and is free of charge for guests dining at the restaurant.

For the young Picassos in the family, the restaurant offers workshops and classes where children can unleash their artistic skills and explore various activities such as painting and pottery. For budding chefs, there are cooking sessions.

All activities at HuQQabaz are conducted in a safe and secure environment. Train staff members will oversee all activities ensuring a secure environment.

If your little one is enjoying a meal along with you, do note there is a non-smoking area.

Planning on visiting? Get your bookings sorted on 800 47 229.

HuQQabaz Dubai, Opp. Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Tel: 800 47229. @huqqabazdubai