Sponsored: Take a journey through 100 years of pioneering beauty and fragrance…

When a brand reaches a centenary of trading, they must be doing something right. And while the beauty and skincare industry may have evolved dramatically over the last 100 years, Lux soap has remained at the forefront of it.

When Lux began back in 1923, the mission was simple: create a rich, fragrant soap at an affordable price. And that’s exactly what they did, selling a 10 cent bar of soap, approved in the finest French varieties, to the masses. Suitable for face, hands and bathing, this fragrant bar brought luxurious lather to households around the world.

Five years later, Lux cracked Hollywood, garnering the attention of the A-List. The brand, a creation from the Lever Brother which later became known as Unilever, became the brand of choice for 9 out of 10 Hollywood stars. As the brand’s ties to the world of celebrity culture continued, some of the world’s biggest stars became the face of the brand, including icons like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn. In more recent times, global celebrities that have fronted collaborations for Lux include Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Jessica Parker and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

And with the endorsement of some of the biggest names in the business, Lux’s collection of hand soaps and shower gels have allowed this century old brand grow into more than 100 countries around the world.

Here in the UAE, you can shop Lux shower gels and soaps in fragrant scents including products such as magical orchid soft rose, velvet jasmine, to name a few. Lux perfumes are crafted by the top fragrance houses in the world and their body washes are known for their fragrant perfume. They encapsulate classical luxury with modernity and whether it is fragrance notes from woody oud notes to amber undertones or classes roses to fruity florals, Lux has it all.

But as well as building its empire of products, Lux has sought to align itself with an ethos that encourages women to express their unique beauty and inner confidence. The core messages from the brand have always been about empowering women to find strength in their beauty and rise above the judgements they face.