Our picks for this weekend…

We’re almost half way through 2024, and in addition to 6 more months that will likely fly by in a blur, what’s coming is another weekend in the capital. So, here are 10 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 7

Evening brunches just got more fun at Cyan Brasserie

Kickstart your weekend post work, at Cyan Brasserie. This great evening brunch includes a number of dishes, from a seafood tower to French mains and live stations. Just make sure to get your booking done in advance.

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 sparkling, Dhs395 bubbly, Tel: (0)50 765 6435, hyattrestaurants.com

Kick off the weekend with rose tinted glasses

This Africa-inspired wonder is hosting an exclusive activation all weekend long, where you get to indulge in a thoughtfully-designed menu featuring one super starter, one hearty main and one delightful dessert, accompanied by free flowing rosé for you to enjoy throughout your dining experience.

Flamingo Room by tashas, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sun noon to 4pm and 7pm to 1am, Dhs495. Tel: (0)2 675 9301. @flamingoroomae

Sip afternoon drinks at The Overlook

Bid farewell to your stresses from the week that was and grab a seat and a drink at The Overlook, as you enjoy views of the beautiful capital city. The hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge serves up your favourite cocktails and thrilling eats. Weekday or weekend, you’re taken care of here.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 6pm to 2am, starting from Dhs135, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Round up the girl gang for a ladies’ night

Fridays are not to be missed at the W Abu Dhabi, as from 6pm to 11pm, ladies are invited to enjoy an evening of delicious food and beverages, and fun vibes at Yas Island’s most glamorous venue. You’re also eligible for 20 per cent off the menu and more, when you buy a specially-curated creation for Dhs85 at the Sipz ‘n’ Glam evening.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Saturday, June 8

Watch big bad monster trucks take centre stage

You’ve waited months and now, Monster Jam is all set to roar into Abu Dhabi this weekend. Meet Grave Digger, the D-Molisher, and El Toro Loco, all 5,500kg monster trucks that will rumble into the Etihad Arena and crush some unfortunate cars in the process. Some of the sport’s top competitors will come head-to-head in three categories: racing, two-wheeled skills, and freestyle.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 and 9, various timings, from Dhs155. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Fun and food welcome you to brunch at Central

Central’s Saturday brunch is unique, in that it serves up burgers, fries, shakes and more, all served within the confines of an arcade with gaming machines, simulators, and bowling open to all. The best part? All brunch packages come with Dhs100 worth of game credit.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs200 teens 12 to 21 years, Dhs150 children 6 to 11 years, under- fives free. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Ride beyond the sunset on Hudayriyat Island

The last of a series of exciting activations on Abu Dhabi’s adventure emirate, Ride beyond the Sunset happens this Saturday on Hudayriyat Island’s cycle track. Open to participants of all ages, the race covers 40.5km for men, 27km for women, and 20km and 10km distances for juniors. Winners in the men’s and women’s categories go home with a cool Dhs500 cash prize, while runners up win Dhs350 and third place gets Dhs200.

Hudayriyat Island, Saturday June 8, 5 to 8.30pm, Dhs50 to 65 entry. Register here.

Sunday, June 9

Race around Ferrari World…on foot

Keep fit in the summer with this exciting indoor run at Ferrari World Yas Island this Sunday. Begin inside the theme park, run around Yas Mall and the Italian Village before racing back to the finish park. There are choices of 2.5km, 5km, or 10km distances, as well as a 500 metre run for young participants aged 8 and under. Entry includes a Formula Run T Shirt, as well as a medal at the end, so you can feel like you drove past the chequered flag. What’s not to like?

Formula Run, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, registration from 6am, Sunday June 9, from Dhs65. @ferrariworldyasisland

Get fit with your pet pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Petshop (@thepetshop)

If you choose to have a slightly slower-paced Sunday instead, we have you covered regardless. Start the day off with lazy dog yoga at The Pet Shop on Reem Island, as part of a series of exciting activities planned alongside the launch of The Garfield Movie .Sign up here.

The Pet Shop, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 11am. Tel: 800 7387467. @thepetshop

Say hello to Lenskart in Yas Mall

Lenskart, your one stop shop for cool frames and better vision, is opening its 16th store in the UAE this weekend, at Yas Mall. Descend on Abu Dhabi’s island of thrills to welcome the brand to town, and possibly snag yourself a cool pair of frames while you’re there.