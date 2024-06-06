What a brilliant offer…

It’s hard to digest just how far Dubai has come in just a few decades and to appreciate the city the way it is now, we have to go back in time and experience what it was like over 50 years ago. You can do just this at Host Theatre’s immersive Discover Dubai’s History series.

Taking place every Sunday from June 9, guests will enjoy a plethora of activities for just Dhs379. It takes place at the Burj Khalifa and ends with a private sunset session with plenty of immersive experiences, bites and drinks.

Here’s what your evening will look like

You will begin with an afternoon tea showcasing gourmet appetizers at the luxurious Armani Hotel. Whilst you dine, you will get to enjoy an immersive theatrical journey showcasing Dubai’s rich history with music by a talented piano player, interactive activities, and Dubai’s humble beginnings.

The theatrical element will be presented by a charming concierge whose persona is inspired by the acclaimed character from ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’. The concierge will guide you through a pearl masterclass where attendees can test the authenticity of pearls – and if you know just a little bit of Dubai’s heritage, you’ll know that pearl diving was once the driving force of the UAE economy. You will also learn how to prepare Bezar, an original Emirati spice blend.

Once your afternoon tea session is over, you will head to the top of the Burj Khalifa to the world-renowned At.mosphere with a skip-the-line privilege and enjoy a private sunset viewing with exclusive cocktails.

Speaking on the launch of Discover Dubai’s History series, Yulia Maximovich, CEO of Host Theatre stated, “Our exclusive event series is designed for those who seek to experience Dubai’s luxurious hospitality combined with cultural enrichment and theatrical flair. It promises to be a fully inclusive experience, allowing guests to indulge in Dubai’s sights, sounds, and tastes, all in one package,”

Discover Dubai’s History series x Host Theatre, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. every Sun at 4.30pm, Dhs379 per person, host-theatre.ae/h-afternoon-tea

Images: Supplied