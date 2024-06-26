Get those cameras ready…

Love an Instagrammable cafe? There are plenty of spots to visit in Dubai, and if being photogenic is a crucial element of your dining experience, you would have heard of EL&N London. If you have visited before, you’ll be thrilled to learn that EL&N has opened its doors in Dubai Festival City Mall. The cafe which hails from London is pure pink perfection, and every moment is picture-perfect.

EL&N, pronounced e-lan stands for Eat, Live & Nourish, an ethos the founder Alexandra Miller strongly believes in. With a passion for healthy eating and a backing of 10 years in the fashion world, Miller created EL&N in 2017, where delicacies are not only pretty to look at but delicious, too.

3 of 12

Each EL&N is different in design, but one thing is certain, it is oh-so-Instagrammable and… very pink.

At its newest branch at Dubai Festival City Mall, you’ll find lush floral arrangements with pink elements all around the venue, and goldenesque lighting. And we just know that plenty of photos will be snapped in front of the ‘Life is a sweet adventure’ sign.

On the menu, you can enjoy the Spanish Latte to the best-selling EL&N Shakshuka and a selection of freshly baked patisserie including the popular Dulce de Leche cake. Diners can also enjoy quick gourmet bites from the grab-and-go selection featuring artisanal sandwiches and pastries.

You can visit the cafe on the first floor of Dubai Festival City Mall, next to Eataly. There is indoor and outdoor seating, available.

EL&N now has three cafés in the UAE: Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, Al Zahia in Sharjah, and DIFC in Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, you can find EL&N right next to the Etihad Arena entrance on the waterfront on Yas Island. You can’t miss it. Just look for the cafe standing out in a pink shimmer. It’s a great spot to book if you have tickets to see one of the shows coming to the Etihad Arena in the second half of 2024.

Images: EL&N Dubai