Run, not walk, to Dubai Festival City…

Not right now, obviously. When the time comes, which is now, for your dose of all things K-Pop, EDM and one big water fight. The WATERBOMB Festival is one of Korea’s biggest coming together of the two genres and a lot of water, and will be landing in Dubai to serve us some of that K-Town magic on June 7 and 8.

Tickets to the festival are now on sale at Platinum List. The whole affair is an amazing fun blend of live performances from the biggest names in EDM, K-Pop and beyond and one water fight to remember.

This multi-sensory experience is presented by Drip Bros, with a focus on water. Expect to see powerful water cannons released throughout performances, and water pistols which you can fire along with the other party-revelers as you dance to the beats of your favourite artists.

Huge in South Korea, WATERBOMB has taken the country by storm, and is now going on a buzzing world tour across the globe to bring this mix of music of water to other places. It’s a step aside from your usual festival gig, and will be a memorable one for sure.

The first wave of artists was announced for the festival earlier and included K-Rap superstars CL, Big Naughty and PH-1. More artists have been announced now, and include Jessi, Simon Dominic, Liu, Sorn, 82MAJOR and tripleS joining the line up. The headliners have been announced as international superstars DJ Snake, Nicky Romero and Benny Benassi, along with UAE-based DJ Dany Neville.

Tickets are now available to purchase on the festival website and Platinum List, and start from Dhs150.

WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, tickets start at Dhs150, waterbombdubai.com @waterbomb_dubai_official

Images: Supplied