Sponsored: A Balearic twist to your EURO viewing party, and a tapas week menu you won’t want to miss…

In its signature pink and orange hues, Tagmago is a Balearic-inspired beauty on the shores of Azure residences. The pool, beach, restaurant and bar is the perfect day-to-night spot, even as the temperatures creep up.

And this month, there’s plenty of reasons to make a date with this sun-soaked spot.

June 15 to 23: Tapas Week

It kicks off with tapas week, taking place from Saturday June 15 until Sunday June 23 in collaboration with the Spanish Business Council. Perch up in the boho-chic restaurant or out on the terrace overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, and enjoy a flavour flight of sharing bites, curated especially for the occasion.

Priced at Dhs150 per person and available daily from midday you’ll get a choice of two refreshing drinks and a selection of plates that perfectly capture traditional Mediterranean flavours. This includes some of Tagomago’s best-loved classics, like the pan con tomate, croquetas of garlic mushroom and spicy beef chorizo, and the traditional fried stuffed mussels.

Whether you’re looking to capture sun-drenched memories or create dazzling nights under the stars, this is the ideal spot for your next foodie treat.

June 14 to July 14: EURO screenings

Injecting a little Spanish flavour into the EURO 2024 screening experience, Tagomago will be screening all of the games live from Germany in a dedicated indoor and air conditioned area. Promising a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of the Balearics, the HD screens and superior sound system will make sure it’s an unmatched viewing experience, while the kitchen will serve up a curated menu of game day snacks and sips, as well as a more gourmet meal for those looking to fuel up while catching all of the on-screen action.

Whether you’re a die-hard football enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to enjoy the games, Tagomago is the perfect place to gather with friends and fellow fans.

Tagomago, Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai