Sponsored: Two very different holidays, one incredible experience…

When picking out a holiday, the traditional rule of thumb is that some hotels are better for families – they’re loaded with features such as kids’ clubs, large rooms, big pool areas and a wide choice of food; and then there are ones that are more appropriate for couples – luxurious, secluded, fancy, calm and, importantly, not full of children.

But what if we told you we knew a hotel in Dubai that can do both? And what if we told you that this iconic location, filled with twinkling leisure jewels and incredible facilities, also has some red hot staycation deals just for the summer? This is Park Hyatt Dubai’s Creekside Riviera destination staycation, with rates for both packages starting at Dhs950.

Creekside Riviera Couple Staycation

Just the two of you? Your stay automatically gets the XXL treatment with the convenience of an early check-in (11am) and late check-out (4pm). Your complimentary breakfast can be taken either at Brasserie du Park or through in-room dining; you get a free room upgrade to the next available category; there is 10 per cent discount on treatments at the Amara Spa; 20 per cent discount at selected restaurants; free access to tennis and padel facilities, and a free 30-minute padel lesson; there’s the 18-hole championship golf course and on-site; hair salon; evening swims at Twiggy Lagoon beach or Amara Pool (until 10pm); and there are two specially curated couples activities, a cooking masterclass in Thai Kitchen, and a cocktail masterclass in NOÉPE.

Creekside Riviera Family Staycation

Like the couples deal, you get the most out of your stay with an early check-in (11am) and late check-out (4pm). Your complimentary breakfast can likewise be taken either at Brasserie du Park or through in-room dining. There’s a room upgrade too, and kids under six dine for free. The adventure-stacked Cave Kids Club is open daily from 10am to 6pm with a full schedule of engaging activities and entertainment facilities; there’s 10 per cent off treatments at the Amara Spa for mum and dad; 20 per cent discount at select restaurants; access to padel and tennis facilities, mini-golf; a 30-minute padel lesson for the family (up to four pax); and three types of cooking classes for children – pizza making, cookie decorating, and chocolate slab painting.

But wait. There’s more. All this family fun time can help you win some huge prizes. For every activity you tick off on the daily schedule, you’ll earn a stamp – complete the list and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win giveaways at the end of the summer season. Prizes include an Elara Villa Staycation, a very special Kid’s Birthday Party, and tickets to Legoland.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, from Dhs950 per room. dubaicreekresort.com

Images: Provided