Delicious little morsels of fish coated in an acidic sauce with incredible flavour…

It’s a dish that doesn’t get nearly enough praise on the Dubai foodie scene – ceviche is quite possibly one of my personal favourite dishes, both in restaurants and to make at home. There’s just something so refreshing and delightful about the bite-size pieces of fish, that are ‘cooked’ in their flavoured and acidic sauce.

These restaurants serve up some of the best ceviche in Dubai

Amazonico

If you’re in DIFC then this is going to be the one for you – Amazonico offers quintessential South American flair and flavours, from the fun and vibrant decoration to the dishes and drinks, naturally no South American restaurant is complete without ceviche. At Amazonico, order the aguachile which is a seabass ceviche served with avocado cream, and jalapenos.

Amazonico, DIFC Pavillion, daily 12pm to 3am. @amazonicodubai

Above Eleven

Serving up rooftop nikkei, Above Eleven is another one of those venues that has it all when it comes to ceviche. Their long and extensive list of ceviches includes their signature Above Eleven ceviche, which includes seabass and crispy calamari.

Above Eleven, Jumeirah Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @aboveelevendubai

Clay

This Bluewaters outpost offers you the chance to really immerse yourself into the world of Japan, Peru and Nikkei cuisine. The restaurant offers exotic flavours from three different dishes that highlight all three cuisines.

Clay, Bluewaters Island, Sun to Fri 12pm to 12am, and Sat 2pm to 1am. @clay_dubai

Fusion Ceviche

It says it all in the name. Fusion Ceviche comes from the iconic mind of self-taught Peruvian chef, Penelope Diaz. A hole in the wall, unlicensed but so incredibly worth it. The space is small but watching chef Penelope working away at her renowned dishes is part of the fun. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai, daily 1pm to 11pm. @fusioncevichedxb

Sushi Samba

One of our favourites and our winner of Best Restaurant in Dubai 2023, Sushi Samba is a sky-high restaurant that serves up Japanese and Brazilian fusion with iconic and world-class precision. The a la carte menu at SushiSamba has a very extensive list of ceviches to choose from, but we recommend trying the seabream with coriander, chilli and cancha corn.

Sushi Samba, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am, Fri 12 to 3pm and 6pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 3am, Sun 1pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 2am. @sushisambadubai

La Mar

The exquisite Peruvian restaurant with chef Gastón Acurio at the helm, celebrates the immaculate cuisine that comes out of Peru. We’re talking delicious seafood, ceviches and countless other incredible dishes, but we’re here for ceviches and the Atlantis The Royal outpost has eight signature ceviche dishes to choose from.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 6pm to 11pm, Sat 11.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, closed Sunday. @lamardubai

Images: Supplied