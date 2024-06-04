Sponsored: Add this new Dubai party brunch to your summer bucket lists…

DIFC’s beloved fine-dining Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, is bringing a slice of la dolce vita to you this summer with the launch of their highly-anticipated new Saturday brunch: Sorrento Brunch.

Starting on Saturday, June 8, guests can indulge in a a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean flavours and Italian zest at the brand-new brunch, taking place from 12.30pm to 4pm, followed by an electrifying after-brunch party from 4pm to 7pm.

The venue is infused with the rich aromas of Southern Italy, where every corner exudes summer vibes and Italian elegance. This party brunch is best enjoyed with a minimum of four people per table, ensuring a lively and social experience.

The highlight of the offering is the diverse array of drinks stations, featuring a selection of spirits, cocktails, aperol spritz, limoncello spritz, beer, wines, prosecco, and refreshing limoncello shots. For an extra twist, guests shouldn’t miss the booze-infused calippos and the unique pass-around oyster trolley service.

As they wine and dine, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment featuring a live DJ, dancers, and a live singer.

Guests can start with oysters, buffalo mozzarella with fresh melon, roasted veal with the famous tonnata sauce, and marinated anchovies with toasted bread croutons. Other sharing-style starters include crispy fried calamari, Mediterranean mussels, goats cheese and fig salad, and roasted monkfish wrapped with veal prosciutto.

Of course no authentic Italian experience would be complete without a delicious homemade pasta dish. Indulge in homemade gnocchi alla sorrentina, calamarata pasta with clams and saffron, Panzerotto, and lasagna croquettes.

Dessert is a must, with indulgent options like sorbets, a selection of fresh fruit, cannoli, sfogliatelle, torta caprese, and chocolate girella. Brunch packages are priced from Dhs375 for soft beverages. Buon appetito!

Roberto’s Ristorante, Dubai International Financial Centre, Gate Village 1, Dubai, Saturdays from June 8, 12.3pm to 4:00pm, From Dhs375 per person. Tel: (0)4 386 0066, sevenrooms.com

Images: Provided