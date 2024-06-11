Changing with the times…

The future is now and the UAE is changing to fit with the times. A new federal traffic law was announced by the UAE government this past Monday, aimed at expanding to include the growth of advanced technologies in use on the roads across the country.

Announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the Cabinet has devised this law keeping in mind the rapid development of the transportation systems around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)



The new legislation will include the growing use of self-driving vehicles and electric cars, as well as various means of personal transportation and relying on the systems in general. Amendments to the classification of vehicles will allow for a better understanding of how the road eco-system is evolving.

There will also be exceptions defined for categories excluded from getting driving licenses, suspensions of licenses and permits, inspections, insurance and regulations and provisions for driving schools.

The future of the roads

Understanding our road networks and how they’re evolving is imperative, especially as the influx of traffic increases and traffic trends change and flow. The mounting volume has caused the RTA to examine the traffic trends, devise traffic flow pans that could potentially include expanded work from home policies and take inventory of how driving can be made easier.

Also upcoming on the list are flying taxis, the cornerstone of the future of our roads. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah are gearing up for lift off of the taxis, to be seen on our roads as soon as next year in Dubai.

The future is coming – stay tuned!

@dubaimediaoffice

Images: Getty