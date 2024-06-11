What better way to show someone you love them than with an extravagant dinner…

Cuffing season has been and gone, but that means it’s time to start getting ready with the perfect locations to celebrate your milestones with the one you love. Whether you’re looking for a more low-key and quiet restaurant to celebrate, or somewhere to really let loose, these 10 venues are the perfect spot to celebrate your anniversary.

Here are 12 gorgeous restaurants in Dubai perfect for an anniversary dinner.

Avli by Tashas

This utterly chic Grecian restaurant, nestled in DIFC with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, is the perfect place to head to if you’re looking for a refreshing but delightful evening out with your special plus one. Their dishes are perfect for sharing and are fresh and are sure to wow your significant other. If you stay for dessert, the baklava sundae is a must-try.

Avli by Tashas, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 359 0008 avlibytashas.com @avlibytashas

Black Flamingo

If you’re after a lively restaurant that will keep your shoulders moving and your toes tapping all night long, mix things up with the newly opened Black Flamingo. Bringing the Miami vibe to Dubai it is most definitely not a quiet evening out, but it is most definitely a place to go for celebrating any milestone.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Fri 5pm to 3am and Sat to Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 513 4777 @blackflamingodxb

Billionaire

Dinner and a show never looked so good. Not only does this restaurant feel extravagant and special with its luscious interiors, but the food is also impeccable and the entertainment is next level. Billionaire is the perfect place to treat yourself and your partner to a special evening out that neither of you is likely to forget. It also happens to be one of DJ Khalid’s faves…

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, open Tue to Sun from 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357 billionairesociety.com @billionairedubaiofficial

Chic Nonna

Taking Italian classics and giving them a modern twist is the name of the game at Chic Nonna. The restaurant is warm and inviting with, well, a chic twist. Their wine selection is out of this world and the food is equally as impressive. Wow your special someone with a divine Italian evening out that is rounded out with drinks at the rooftop bar, Salotto by Chic Nonna.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily from midday to 3pm and 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000 chicnonna.com @chicnonnadubai

Couqley

While the original branch is known for its traditional French bistro feel, yet another newly opened venue, this time at the Pullman Hotel Downtown, is definitely worthy of an anniversary date. The restaurant has high ceilings, and a very chic interior, and every single item on the menu is incredible. I would definitely recommend sharing the pain perdu, you’ll be sure to impress your better half after ordering it.

Couqley, Pullman Hotel, Downtown open daily from 6am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 9339 @couqleyuae

Rare

Steakhouses are in and the Rare is quite literally one of our new favourite outposts. It’s more than just steak its a vibe, its a place to celebrate, a place to laugh and a place that will have you going back time and time again. Order the pasta, order the whipped cheesecake go all out, treat yourselves – make it a magical night, although that won’t be difficult to do at Rare.

Rare, C2, City Walk, open daily 12pm t0 1am. @theraredxb

Roberto’s

Italian is after all one of the most romantic cuisines. It wouldn’t have been in Lady and The Tramp if it wasn’t. This DIFC classic is sure to be as much of a knockout as your significant other. Roberto’s is known for its stellar vibe, impeccable service and of course divine dishes. If you fancy, there is even a more vibey experience to be had at Bar Scala, located inside Roberto’s.

Roberto’s, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from midday to 3am. Tel: (0)4 386 0066 @robertosdubai

Sucre Fire Dining

Yet another DIFC venue that will spark joy and excitement in your anniversary dinner. The restaurant is chic but not overly loud, but make no mistake it is still a vibe. If you’re up for it, make your anniversary dinner a Sunday lunch affair and enjoy a gorgeous three-course lunch for Dhs150 per person, and Dhs35 extra for a glass of wine each. This works out to Dhs300, or Dhs370 for two. And don’t worry the dulce de leche fondant is on the dessert menu and so is the pistachio pasta.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Sundays from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs150 for three courses per person. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 sucredubai.com

The Nice Guy

Everyone loves a nice guy. Straight from LA is the freshly opened Nice Guy, the restaurant took the city by storm. The Italians just know how to make food romantic and divine. If you’re after an intimate evening that is equal parts exclusive and absolutely delicious then look no further than The Nice Guy. Their menu is concise but everything is top-class.

The Nice Guy, The Boulevard, Emirates Towers, open Mon to Wed midday to 1am and Thu to Sun midday to 3am. Tel: (0)4 276 9888 @theniceguydubai

Mekong

Located on The Palm, this Thai restaurant is the perfect spot for a fancy date night. The decor is eclectic and the warm and otherwise intimate setting makes for a special evening out with your other half. If you or your partner can handle the heat, be sure to try out the steamed sea bass or the Massaman curry.

Mekong, Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort and Spa, Palm Jumeriah, open daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8314 anantara.com

Mimi Kakushi

A splurge is what this will be, but it will be worth every single penny. Mimi Kakushi was placed 20th on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, as it should. The East meets West flair takes traditional Japanese cuisine and elevates classic dishes. Be sure to book well in advance though, it is well-loved amongst the foodie community in the city. Delight in their cocktails as well, they also made the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 mimikakushi.ae @mimikakushi

YUi

If you’re looking for somewhere that is a little more lowkey and you’re a lover of ramen – then this is the place to head to. The downlow d3 restaurant is ideal if you and your partner are looking for a cool and easy anniversary dinner in Dubai that won’t break the bank and won’t be a late night out. But will definitely be absolutely delicious.

YUi, Dubai Design District, open 12pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm. @yui_dxb

Images: Supplied