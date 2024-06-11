It works just like a regular nol card, but with added benefits…

Those of us who use public transportation most likely have at least two nol cards in our wallets. It’s time to create space for one more though, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an all-new card – the ‘nol Travel’ which unlocks cool discounts at top attractions in Dubai.

Not only will you be able to use the nol card on public transportation and for taxi fare payments, but you can also use it to pay for parking in the Emirates. Pretty standard for a nol card, but with the nol Travel discount card, users can take advantage of 100 exclusive promotional offers such as discounts at hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventure activities, and other exciting opportunities.

Speaking on the launch, the CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, said ‘the nol Travel card is an incentive package for various public transport users, including residents, tourists, and visitors to the UAE, especially Dubai.’

He explained that the new nol Travel card will have promotions worth up to more than Dhs70,000 across various tourist facilities, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventures, and more in Dubai.

The promotions will cover 50 brands across 65 outlets such as Rayna Tours, Emaar At the Top, Nakheel The View at the Palm Jumeirah, Bab Al Qasr Hotel restaurants, Swiss Hotel restaurants, Dubai Ladies Club, Health First Pharmacies, G-Shock Watches, Sharaf Retail, and many others. The discounts range from 10 per cent to 50 per cent.

You will be able to purchase the nol Travel at various outlets in Dubai including Zoom, Al Ansari Exchange, Euro Car at the airport, and Rayna Tours offices. No price has been announced yet, or a launch date, but we can expect it to be rolled out soon.

