In addition to being Abu Dhabi’s island of thrills, Yas Island also brings some of the best in retail and dining. With the weekend almost upon us, check out these 5 fun options for things to do while you’re in Yas Mall.

For the sports fans

Man City Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City Challenge (@mancitychallenge)

Cityzens in the UAE capital can look forward to exploring City Challenge, an interactive experience which features a diverse range of fun challenges, all of which are designed to test the physical and mental skills of participants. Merch hunters can get their hands full by visiting the City Store, operated by Puma. Interested? Read more about the City Challenge here. See you this weekend!

City Challenge, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi @mancitychallenge

For the burger lovers

Five Guys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Guys UAE (@fiveguysuae)

Get your burger fix with a selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients at Five Guys. The good ol’ diner-style burger brand also serves up great fries and rich, flavour-packed milkshakes, and with three locations in the UAE capital at Marina Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and the newest one at Yas Mall, you won’t have to go too far to get yours.

Five Guys, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @fiveguysuae

For the thrill seekers

Race around Ferrari World

Thrills? Yes. Racing? Yes. Speed…probably not, but you still get to work on your fitness. Lace up for this exciting indoor run at Ferrari World Yas Island this Sunday. Begin inside the theme park, run around Yas Mall and the Italian Village before racing back to the finish park. There are choices of 2.5km, 5km, or 10km distances, as well as a 500 metre run for young participants aged 8 and under. Entry includes a Formula Run T Shirt, as well as a medal at the end, so you can feel like you’ve raced past the chequered flag.

Formula Run, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, registration from 6am, Sunday June 9, from Dhs65. @ferrariworldyasisland

For the fitness enthusiasts

Touch greater heights at CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Limber up and get ready to push yourself at the world’s ultimate indoor adventure hub, CLYMB Abu Dhabi. Accessible through Yas Mall, this experience will have you trying your hand at super-fun, exciting activities like indoor wall climbing and even indoor skydiving. For some added inspiration, did you know CLYMB Abu Dhabi also holds two official Guinness records?

CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat and Sun noon to 9pm. Tel: 600 511115, @clymbyasisland