Escape the heat without breaking the bank…

Sharjah has been quietly upping its game as an entertainment hub in the UAE.

And whilst many of its alfresco gems are perfect for exploring in the cooler seasons, there’s a fun tonne of exciting activities to be found in the blissful breeze of air-conditioned interiors.

This is how to get the best out of a Sharjah summer on a budget…

Rain room

Rain might be a sensitive subject for some at the moment – but come the summer, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll be dreaming of the raw and fierce beauty of a tropical monsoon. Rain Room Sharjah is a permanent art installation that makes the enticing promise of allowing you to walk through the eye of a dimly lit storm, without the use of an umbrella, and yet somehow staying dry. Mostly. We experienced dribble quantities approximating an overstimulated labrador on our visit. It’s not an all-day activity – but does provide a fun half hour or so, and the cleverly curated staging is just perfect for snagging artsy profile snaps.

Al Sharq, Al Mujarrah, open Sat to Thu from 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 10pm, Dhs25 per ticket. Tel: (0)6 561 0095 rainroom.sharjahart.org

Prison Island

Your opportunity to live out those Prison Break fantasies awaits in City Center Al Zahia Sharjah. Here a series of Crystal Maze-style escape rooms require you to flex your muscles, brain and problem solving skills in an effort to ‘Beat the Bars’. Just remember the five Prison Island ‘Cs’ – crawl, code-break, clamber, communicate with your team, and cheat whenever the guards aren’t looking. Inmate, you have your orders.

City Center Al Zahia Sharjah, from Dhs99 (juniors, Dhs125 for adults), prisonisland.ae

Sharjah Planetarium

The stars have aligned in Sharjah to offer a fascinating focus on the local and distant ends of our cosmic manor. Serving up educational exhibits, a collection of meteorites, laser shows, and dome-projected theatrics covering topics such as black holes and the birth of planet earth – there’s more than enough awe to inspire any knee-high deGrasse Tysons.

University City, Mon to Thu 9am to 3pm. saasst.ae

Adventureland

Inside Sharjah’s Sahara Centre, Adventureland is a free-to-enter (but pay-to-play) indoor amusement park with rides, climbing walls, bowling, arcades, zip lines, a trampoline park, soft play, mirror maze, VR games and… A skating rink. The perfect chill respite to counteract that fiery summer swelter, you can get out onto the ice for just Dhs30 (per 30-minutes). After that – why not explore the visceral and virtual wonders that lie in the twinkling lights and shrieking speakers of the rest of Adventureland.

Sahara Centre, Adventureland, Al Nahda Interchange, Sun to Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri 1pm to midnight, Sat 10am to midnight. adventurelanduae.com

Sharjah Science Museum

There’s nothing like a bit of hands-on science for inspiring young minds, and that’s exactly what’s on offer at Sharjah’s own Science Museum. Across more than 50 interactive exhibits, kids can gain insights into the laws of nature, thermal physics, physiology, aerodynamics and electricity. Absolute one of the best family days out in Sharjah.

Al Abar area on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Road, Sat to Thu 8am to 8pm, Fri 8am to 4pm, Adults Dhs10, kids Dhs5. sharjahmuseums.ae

Khor Kalba Fort

This spell-binding architectural relic may date back to an impressively distant 1745, but it houses a range of artefacts, uncovered by archeological excavations in the surrounding area, that are significantly more ancient. Visitors can peruse the millennia-old ceramics inside the four unequal walls. Just next door you’ll find Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad al Qassimi, which boasts exhibits from the Kalba royal family. The bait reflects authentic Emirati architectural style and was the residence of Sheikh Saeed and his family. There’s a lot of history under that roof.

Sat to Thurs 8am to 8pm, Fri 4pm to 8pm, Dhs10 per adult and Dhs5 per child ages two to 12, sharjahmuseums.ae

Laser Island

Part of the Prison Island (see above) collective – Laser Island is a rootin’, tootin’, phaser-shootin’ hoedown of an attraction. Inside groups of up to 24 can lock and load for a battle royale – running and gunning in a neon-lit free-for-all. This would definitely make it on to our list of essentials for a fun family day out in Sharjah.

City Center Al Zahia Sharjah, from Dhs59. prisonisland.ae/laser-island

Al Noor Island

Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon is home to Noor Island, which is known for its beguiling gardens and outdoor art installations. One of the main scenic spots is the Butterfly House, which is home to hundreds of colourful and exotic butterfly species from around the world. Visitors can walk through the enclosed exhibit, which is designed to recreate the natural environment of the flappy exhibitionists, and learn about their lifecycle and habits. The island’s landscape is designed to create a serene and relaxing atmosphere, with plenty of benches and seating areas where visitors can sit and enjoy the scenery.

Al Noor Island, butterfly house open from 9am to 6pm, from Dhs50. alnoorisland.ae

The Flying Saucer

This other worldly looking building has been host to an impressive variety of functions and business operations over the years, but has a new lease of life under the Sharjah Art Foundation. Now restored to former glory, its comprised of an exterior exhibition and performance space, and an underground ‘Launch Pad’ with a sunken courtyard, library and cafe to explore.

Dasman, Sat to Thu 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm, free

Sharjah Aquarium

A network of 21 aquarium tanks that are home to more than 100 marine species including clownfish (Nemo), seahorses, moray eels, sea rays and reef sharks. The aquarium also operates a turtle rehabilitation programme.

Al Khan Old area Sat to Thu 8am to 8pm, Fri 8am to 4pm, Adults Dhs25, kids Dhs15 (includes entry to Sharjah Maritime Museum). sharjahmuseums.ae

Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Center

Located at the base of the Hajar Mountains a little outside Kalba city lies the Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Center. As the name suggests, the centre focuses on the conservation and celebration of the region’s mountain habitats. Inside, visitors can marvel at the vast range of the flora and fauna of the mountains. Expect to see cheetahs, Arabian tahr, Arabian rock hyrax, Arabian wolf, deers, hyenas, and more.

Dhs15 per adult and children under 12 free, Tue to Thur 9am to 6.30pm, Fri 2pm to 6.30pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 6.30pm, closed on Mon

Sharjah Discovery Centre

The home of learning-led edutainment in Sharjah – the Discovery Centre is split into experiential zones under the headings Water World, Airport, Body World, Build Town, Drive Town, Sports World, and TV Studio. Kids can get their hands on a range of interactive challenges, have a great deal of fun – with a lot of learning snuck in through the side door.

Airport Road, Sat to Thu 8am to 8pm, Fri 8am to 4pm, adults Dhs10 kids Dhs5. sharjahmuseums.ae

Yalla Bowling

Ahh the old 10-pin knockdown, the strike hike, a tour through split city, a bit of the old rock rolling, a turkey hunt, gutter dodging – whatever euphemism you want to hurl down the alley at it, bowling has emerged to be one of the world’s most popular pastimes. And at City Center Al Zahia Sharjah’s Magic Planet, Yalla Bowling is kingpin. The great news for those seeking to strike it lucky is that, games start at just Dhs45 per person.

City Center Al Zahia Sharjah, from Dhs45. magicplanetmena.com

House of Wisdom

Great name for a library. As part of the celebrations for Sahrjah being awarded UNESCO World Book Capital of 2019, the House of Wisdom is romance novel to the written word. The 12,000sqm space was commissioned by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Juraina 1, Sharjah, open daily 10am to 8pm. Tel:(0)6 594 0000. @sharjahhow

Sharjah Mosque

A beautiful tribute to the bygone era of Turkish Ottoman architecture, Sharjah Mosque stands as the largest mosque in the Emirate and an icon for historic Islamic architecture. The mosque is open for all to visit. Inside, can find a library of numerous Islamic books and even a separate entrance and prayer room for non-Muslim visitors. The structure is very much an echo of Turkey’s Blue Mosque and holds a total capacity of 5,000 worshippers.

Sharjah Mosque, Al Riqaibah, Sharjah, daily, 4.30am to 6am, 11.40am to 9pm, @visit_shj