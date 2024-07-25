The only party list you’ll need…

Dubai is an adult playground, with some of the best party hotspots but sometimes you have to take a party girl’s word for it. So with this guide, I bring to you some of the best places in Dubai to eat, stay and play if you’re a party-going guy or gal.

With this, we present a party girl’s guide to Dubai…

Eat here

Ling Ling

Up the elevator, at Atlantis The Royal you go, and enter into the world of provocative fune that is absolutely delicious. Ling Ling is the place to go to if you’re looking for a pre-night-out dinner that has got the vibes. The music is loud (which for party people, we want), so if you’re going to go to catch up with friends, Ling Ling might not be at the top of your list – but the food is very Dubai and very incredible with its gold flaked sushi, A5 Wagyu and of course truffle and caviar galore. And if you don’t want to leave, wander to Ling Ling Ultra Lounge where the party vibes will continue well into the early hours of the morning.

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2600 @linglingdubai

Miss Lily’s

Bringing Jamaican vibes to Dubai, Miss Lily’s is a party girl’s dream. The food is wholesome, delicious and genuinely the kind of food I’d want to eat whilst on a night out. But the vibes – when Chef Richie comes out to dance to Davido with you, then you know you’re in the right place. Brunch at Miss Lily’s will start out tame but by the end, everybody will be out of their seats and dancing. Complete with incredible patties, jerk chicken, amazing pancakes, rum punch and of course a disco ball – what more could you want?

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, open Mon and Thu 7pm to 2am, Tue 7pm to 1am, Fri 7pm to 3pm, Sat 2pm to 6pm and 8pm to 3am, Sun 6pm to 12am. @misslilysdxb

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

A hidden restaurant bar that will always bring the vibes. Past the secret door of a vinyl shop and behind the curtain, find yourself in a party oasis where the food is spectacular, and the vibes pick up after dinner service. This is definitely one of the restaurants that the cool people are going to. The music is hip and the food is delish. Trust me, this might not be the most wild night out, but the drinks will flow and the vibes will be good.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Sun to Thu 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am. @honeycombhifi

Ce La Vi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai)

A gorgeous dinner spot that will wow your socials with its views. Ce La Vi is a classy spot that never fails to have the energy on 10. If you’re going to be making your way to a sky high restaurant for a fantastic night out, it has to be at Ce La Vi. Hosting more underground DJs like DJ Merlon and Emmanuel Jah – you know that it will be a good night out.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. @celavidubai

Opa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPA Dubai (@opadubai)

If plate smashing is on your list of things to do, then this is going to be the place for you. An OG on the late-night dinner scene in Dubai, Opa always guarantees good food and good vibes. Yet another venue that will have everybody out of their seats by the end of the night – and that’s what you want really.

Opa, Trade Centre, open daily 7pm to 2am. @opadubai

Gallery 7/40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Another greek venue, but this time it’s on the Palm – Gallery 7/40 is a beautiful restaurant with pretty interiors and scrumptious food. The vibes at Gallery 7/40 on Friday nights for their evening brunch go hard. Shots will come around the tables, greek god statues ready and waiting to take pictures, Sirtaki dancing by the end of the night with napkins – need I explain further?

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 3am daily. @gallery7.40

February 30

There truly just is something spectacular about being on a beach in Dubai, at a stunning bar filled with incredible new people to meet. Delicious food and sand between your toes and February 30 does this so flawlessly. If you’re going to order one thing at all off of the February 30 food menu, let it be the crispy beef or the truffle fries and I promise you the rest of the evening will be set in motion. The music vibey, the food is delicious and the ocean in the background is all you need for a winter night in Dubai.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 2am. @february30dubai

Soul Kitchen

A new outpost in Dubai from the ever-popular Factory People of Beirut, Soul Kitchen has been at the top of everybody’s list for a good night out since it opened. The seen but not seen club serves up a gorgeous mix of Levantine and Latin cuisine – a marrying that only makes sense but also is a welcome change to the foodie scene in Dubai. If you’re looking for the new hub of everybody who is anybody – Soul Kitchen is the place to be.

Soul Kitchen, Marasi Drive, Business Bay open Mon to Wed 6pm to 1am, Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed Sun. @soulkitchendxb

Stay here

Terra Solis

A little bit further out of the city, but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop – Terra Solis from the legends that are Tomorrowland is a one-stop shop for all your desert oasis needs. Ideal for a party getaway or a casual one – Terra Solis has hosted some of the biggest names in the game on their main stage. Think Meduza, Mayan Warrior, Timmy Trumpet, Agents of Time, and countless others have graced the stage. Night swims, pool parties, and a glamping experience unlike any other.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

FIVE Luxe

A brand new hotel that has opened on the shores of JBR – this is the party hotel. From beach clubs to rooftop bars and gorgeous restaurants, FIVE Luxe is the place to be. Hosting the likes of Keinemusiek at the opening of Playa Pacha, the Ibiza export. Do we even need to say more? Paradiso, Ronin and countless other incredible restaurant experiences – you practically don’t have to leave the hotel for a good night out.

FIVE Luxe, The Walk, JBR. Tel: (0)4 275 9999 luxejbr.fivehotelsandresorts.com

25Hours Hotel

A fun hotel in the heart of Dubai that is home to plenty of incredible places to check out for countless different reasosns. Take Monkey Bar for example, having hosted local legends including Vinyl Souk, Shef Codes and more it’s a incredible indoor-outdoor space that makes for a fantastifc night out, Insisde of Monkey Bar you’ll find Room 3, which is a very if you know, you know sort of vibe that has the party going all night long. If you’re looking for pub vibes, the hotel also is home to Ernst which is ideal for a stein and some yummy grub. The hotel is quirky and fun which is exactly what you’d want on a party getaway.

25Hours Hotel, Trade Centre. Tel: (0)4 210 2525 25hours-hotels.com

Play here

BCH:CLB

There are never enough beach clubs to choose from in Dubai so if I had to choose a few of my favourite ones, BCH:CLB would have to be at the top of my list. In truth, it’s something about the Love Island-esque vibes that make it my type on paper, and I could see myself putting all of my eggs in one basket here. Jokes aside, this beach club is one that has to be on your list for amazing food, fun vibes and a solid 10 on 10 for soaking up the sun.

BCH:CLB, W Hotel, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open Sun to Thu 11am to 7pm, Fri and Sat 11am to 12pm. @bchclbdxb

Nikki Beach Club

It’s a given that Nikki Beach Club would be on this list. Bringing its globally renowned roster of events to the city. It has a huge swimming pool split with a white catwalk and day beds lined with turquoise towels that spill onto the beach. However seasonal, so the beach club is open from approximately September to April.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, closed for the summer. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Be Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be Beach DXB (@bebeachdxb)



Another beach club that must be at the tippy top of your beach club list – this day-to-night beach spot opened its doors recently and has sky-rocketed into a fantastic venue that is always a vibe. A day-to-night beach club that is not technically a beach club, but will have you dancing on the sand until you can just feel the sun peaking up on the horizon once again. Only just completing its first season and Be Beach has already had the likes of Themba, Satori, Luciano and countless other incredible names on the decks – so I can promise you that if the first season has anything to go off of, the minute they open once again, they’ll be back with a bang.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, closed for the summer. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

SKY2.0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

Another Lebanon export that has taken off and made Dubai its home. SKY2.0 quite literally will always guarantee you a fantastic night out. With or without an artist, the club will be pumping with fun singalongs, hip-hop nights, the DJs on deck and the vibes will have you leaving feeling like you’ve lived your main character in a music video life. Only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday every night has its own signature sound and vibe and if I had it my way, every Friday night out would end at SKY2.0.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thu, Fri and Sat. closed for the summer. @sky2.0dubai

Blu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU DUBAI (@clubbludubai)

Hosting some of the biggest rappers from across the globe – If you’re looking for a night out that will have an icon on the stage, then you’ll want to be at Blu. The double-storey nightclub is known for its stand-out performances and cool layout. I would recommend staying up to date with their socials to know who the next artist on the stage will be. We’ve seen the likes of Gunna, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Davido, Tyga, and the list goes on, at Blu.

Blu, V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor City, open daily 10pm to 4am. @clubbludubai

Surf Club

Quintessential Dubai nightlife experiences, nights at Surf Club feel akin to some of the best nights out on European beaches. IYKYK, Frsh brunches, iconic beach club DJs and so much more – Surf Club will always deliver on vibes and a good night out on the sand.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, closed for the summer. @surfclubdubai

Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOON (@soondxb)

If I had to choose one singular ladies’ night to go to ever again in my life, with confidence I would choose Soon in JLT. It’s a Japanese Izakaya that knows how to have a good time. Tuesday nights at Soon for the ladies means free flow, spirits and wine from 7pm to 9pm and then after that, glasses of prosecco for Dhs20 for the rest of the night. Now, I have to say, order the mud crab udon noodles and get ready for your life to change. But once you go to Soon for ladies’ night – you’ll never go back.

Soon Izakaya, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Tues from 7pm to 9pm. @soondxb

Gate Two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GATE TWO by Iris (@gatetwobyiris)



Hidden off to the side of party hotspot Iris, is Gate Two. Let me start by saying, Iris in itself is an incredible party venue – the food is delicious, the vibes are always good and honestly should be on the list on its own but Gate Two is the place to be. Stickers on phones, one entry and one exit, no photos. Gate Two is a come as you are and be who you are and just have a stellar night out with no worries or inhibitions.

Gate Two, Inside Iris, Meydan Grandstand, open Thu to Sat. @gatetwobyiris

Lock Stock and Barrel

It might not be as glamourous as some of the other places in the guide but Lock, Stock and Barrel will almost always be busy and a good vibe. Drinks deals, fantastic live music from all sorts of local bands – you always know that LSB is a vibe and a good night out.

Lock Stock and Barrel, various locations in Dubai. @lockstockuae

Galaxy Bar

Not necessarily a super wild party night out – but Galaxy Bar inside Avli by tashas will always be a super classy and beautiful spot for drinks, good vibes and iconic DJs such as Kasango, Da Capo and more. A cocktail bar that has a stellar list of signature drinks that will have you working your way through the menu.

Galaxy Bar, inside Avli by tashas, Gate Avenue, DIFC. @galaxybardxb

Bund Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUND (@bundlounge)

Yet another cocktail bar that’s inside a DIFC outpost, Bund Lounge is on this list for its late-night vibes. The space isn’t big, which makes it almost guaranteed to be full – I’d recommend showing up well after it opens at 11.30pm for optimum vibes and even if you have your own table, expect to be mingling with everybody around you because it is intimate.

Bund Lounge, inside Shanghai Me, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Thu to Sat, 11.30pm to 3am. @bundlounge

Billionaire

Last on my list, but certainly not least – Billionaire is a stunning night out. From absolutely meticulously performed Dinner and Show with beautiful food to the absolute party vibe that takes off after the show comes to an end. Napkin twirling, iconic vibes and just overall a restaurant-to-club experience that is a once-in-a-lifetime must try.

Billionaire, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Business Bay, closed for the summer. @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Supplied and Social