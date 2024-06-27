We like to party…

If you’re looking for the ultimate party spots across the UAE, then welcome, you have come to the right place. We are here to provide you with the best bars, beach clubs and party spots that the UAE has to offer. From swanky cocktail bars to nightclubs galore, the UAE has it all.

Here are 50 of the best bars, beach clubs and party spots in the UAE.

1OAK

One of a kind, this small but mighty nightclub is known for its high-spec light and sound system and epic nights out – 1OAK is a club that has a banging Tuesday ladies’ night. The club has hosted a roster of A-List performers, including Kid Ink, Rema, Fat Joe and plenty more.

@1oakdxbofficial

Agora

As far as cocktail bars are concerned, Agora is an outpost in Dubai that really takes the cake. With dimly lit lighting, incredible cocktails to boot and deep green and gold tones throughout the bar – What more could you want? Well, the cocktail menu is meticulously crafted and their gin collection is sure to make any lover of a gin and tonic smile.

@agora_dxb

The Avenue

A night club that almost guarantees a good night out. The Avenue is known for its urban nights serving you afrobeats, R’n’B and hip hop. The club’s boxed-out roof is one you won’t soon forget.

@theavenueclubdubai

Attiko

Attiko is a sleek rooftop that offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

@attikodubai

Bar Perlage

A newer addition to the drinking scene in Abu Dhabi from the culinary masterminds at tashas Group, Bar Perlage is a plush and ultra-luxe Champagne bar tucked inside The Galleria’s Flaming Collection, that is sure to up the romance on your next date night. Lucious and bathed in velvety red accents, the dimly lit little sister of Dubai’s loved Galaxy Bar has a certain Je ne sais quoi, ideal for a dreamy tipple or two.

@barperlageae

Blu Dubai

If you’re someone who likes to go clubbing and experience quality live performances then Blu Dubai is the one for you. The club is open daily with R’n’B night Bubbles on a Monday, We Outside on Wednesdays but the club is at its best when it has an artist. We’re talking Tyga, Bryson Tiller, Kanye West and plenty other names.

@clubbludubai

Barasti

A long-standing icon on Dubai’s party scene, Barasti is a no-frills beach club where you can take a dip in the pool, laze on the beach, fuel up in the restaurant, and party into the night on the sand while listening to live music. There’s always something going on at this popular Mina Seyhai spot, and it regularly draws a crowd thanks to its free entry policy and the rotation of pool parties, ladies’ nights and drinks deals.

@barastibeach

Be Beach

On the sun-soaked shores of Dubai Harbour, Be Beach is an unmissable pool day experience. Whether you’re sipping cocktails by the pool or grooving to the latest beats under the stars, Be Beach will bring a sanctuary of rhythm, relaxation, and revelry to Dubai. The beach club has it all: breathtaking views, delicious food, refreshing beverages, and a stunning infinity pool surrounded by swaying palm trees, plush day beds and private cabanas.

@bebeachdxb

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to international cuisines and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent, which has plenty of ultra-cool-themed bars all under one roof.

@blabladubai

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water. For a VIP day out, there are also a collection of beach houses, each with a swim-up bar and their own private amenities, which come with direct access to the pool and close proximity to the DJ booth.

@bchclbdxb

Blind Tiger

Located within the Jumeirah Al Naseem Lagoon, Blind Tiger is a modern-era speakeasy that brings a little after-dark amusement to the Jumeirah Al Naseem restaurant roster. The luxurious venue features emerald green hues with warm hints of Japanese opulence, complete with an outdoor terrace to make the most of the beautiful winter weather. Offering an array of immaculate drinks and mouth-watering bites, the menus have been carefully curated by expert mixologists who are on hand to replenish your drink at all times.

@blindtigerdxb

Café Del Mar

An icon in the Ibiza and global beach club scene is Café Del Mar, and it’s no less iconic in the UAE capital. Set against the backdrop of Yas Bay, the main swimming pool benefits from live DJ sets and dance shows, while the VIP cabanas come with their own private jacuzzi’s overlooking the action.

@cafedelmarabudhabi

Caña Beach

Caña Beach by Tamoka is nestled on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. While you’ll book the restaurant for Latin American flavours, beyond that the circular beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

@canabeach

Canary Club

Tropically inspired Canary Club added a little bit of California cool to JLT when it opened at the Banyan Tree Residences. While dinner here is always a good idea, to enjoy the fusion of Latin American flavours, it’s also become a firm favourite on the drinking circuit, popular for its brunches, after-brunch parties and sell out ladies’ night that takes over the rooftop, Tiki’s.

@canaryclubdxb

CE LA VI

The iconic Singaporean sky bar has an outpost here in Dubai that is equally iconic. Boasting uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa and the surrounding Downtown Dubai area, sit on the terrace of the 54th floor and bask in the gorgeous views while you delight in incredible cocktails, and a sushi menu that is inspired and unique.

@celavidubai

Cou Cou

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where it pairs mesmerising views with lively vibes, sparkler shows and live DJ sets. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

@coucourooftop

Drift

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Cameras at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this.

@driftbeachdubai

Dragon’s Tooth

by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz revolution that had Chinese nightclubs swinging to a hybrid rhythm, you will chance upon this “hidden” bar found in the ‘Tea Room’ of Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Dai Pai Dong. Plush leather seating, an Asian-inspired beverage menu, and the opportunity to stir and shake your own signature cocktail are all part of the experience.

@daipaidongad

February 30

February 30 is the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day, sunset drinks, or a night out on the sand. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The best place to toast to the sunset is sitting up at the circular bar out on the beach.

@february30dubai

Galaxy Bar

Galaxy Bar, an offshoot of the upscale Avli by tashas in DIFC, carved the way for a slew of secret bars-within-restaurants to open in Dubai. But as the original, Galaxy Bar remains a cut above the competition. Under a constellation of stars, this sapphire-adorned bar is a beautifully intimate cocktail bar that’s drawn international attention. The bar is distinctive with an ambience that is amplified by the celestially lit ceiling, soft velvet seating, and an incredible marble bar.

@galaxybardxb

Gilt

When it comes to the best cocktail bars in Dubai, few are as grand as Gilt. You’ll have to pre-book if you want to snag a reservation at this lavish bar in the Burj Al Arab, but you’ll be rewarded with maximalist interiors, slick service, and a mixology menu befitting of the iconic setting. The best seats in the house for watching the masters at work are at the bar, although the coveted window seats prove popular for those looking to enjoy drinks with a view.

@gilt_burjalarab

Goose Island Tap House

This award-winning tap house invites you and your mates to the ultimate craft beer experience. This home-grown hangout spot is the perfect place for sports lovers to gather and enjoy a few drinks while also getting in on the snooker and pinball action. You can also find this elevated gastropub at newly opened FIVE LUXE, where it also features pool tables and VR darts.

@gooseislandjbr

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi is an intimate speakeasy-style venue in Business Bay. To access it, you’ll need to slip behind the wall of a cosy vinyl record shop inside the Pullman Downtown. Once inside, a bespoke sound system immediately commands the ears, whilst the warm lighting brings a honey hue to the perforated wooden wall panels. Guests can expect anything on the turntables from electronic to jazz.

@honeycombhifi

Iris

Located in Meydan, Iris serves up free-spirited energy with expertly crafted cocktails, delicious dishes and varying live acts throughout the week. Singers, DJs and dancers this stunning cocktail bar also has gorgeous views of Dubai while hosting a killer party brunch on Saturdays offering a prime view paired with all of the best entertainment the city has to offer.

@irisdubai

Irish Village

A venue that has been around for as long as most residents can remember, Irish Village in Al Garhoud has been open and thriving since 1996. Known for its delicious extensive beers, as well as countless live performances throughout the years and of course the adorable ducks that wander through the outdoor area, it’s a quintessential Irish pub and live music venue that’s old and gold.

@theirishvillagedubai

Kyma

A Grecian-inspired paradise from Rikas Group, this stunning beach club is perfect for a chic day in the sunshine on Palm West Beach. On Maldives-imported sugary sand there’s an infinity pool lined with plush sunbeds and cabanas, where guests can enjoy a Mediterranean fusion menu of bites designed to compliment a day of soaking up the sun. There’s also an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand.

@kymabeachdubai

Lava Beach Club

You can find this gorgeous beach club on the sunny shores of the Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort. For all your daycation, trip to the Eastern Emirates needs, Lava is your spot. Delight in a range of pan Asian dishes, soak up the sun and enjoy all that this gorgeous spot has to offer.

@lavabeachclub

Lumi Beach

Located at The Beach Hotel in Um Al Quwain, Lumi is a laidback beach club that’s perfect for cool and fun-filled beach days. In a space of white and cream macrame with wooden accents all around, choose to opt for a private pool to rent or sink your toes into the sand and make the most of a stunning daycation.

@lumibeachuaq

McCafferty’s

With an unmistakable feel of Ireland and screens aplenty, this is a great spot in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to catch your favourite games and get a real feel for proper Irish craic. The walls are adorned in traditional signs and artefacts, a weekly rotation of live music entertains guests, from big bands to acoustic solo artists, and the menu is the kind of pub grub you crave on a Sunday.

@mccaffertysyas

McGettigan’s

A quintessential Irish pub, McGettigan’s is loved UAE-wide. Their roster of quiz nights, brunches, roasts, and after-brunch parties is known for being a hotspot and buzzing venue that will never disappoint you.

@mcgettiganspubs

Mercury Rooftop

This glamorous rooftop bar atop Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach is a sophisticated, celestial spot for drinks alfresco. Perch up in one of the burn orange sofas and enjoy 180-degree panoramas, while basking in the beautiful moonlight and sipping on one of the refreshing signature cocktails.

@mercurydubai

Neo Sky Bar

Ras al Khaimah’s first rooftop bar, Neo Sky Bar brags extraordinary 360-degree views of the twinkling city and the glistening ocean. Neo offers guests delicious light nibbles and Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a selection of curated wines you can enjoy as you relax in the bar’s upbeat yet chilled atmosphere.

@movenpickalmarjan

Nikki Beach Dubai

One of Dubai’s best beach clubs brings its globally renowned roster of events to the Pearl Jumeira every Tuesday to Sunday. With a huge swimming pool split with a white catwalk, and day beds lined with orange towels that spill onto the beach, it’s a lively spot for a pool day with a fabulous soundtrack and a fun-filled atmosphere.

@nikkibeachdubai

Noepe

Overlooking the Dubai Creek, this whitewashed bar has a laidback-luxe vibe to boot. Offering stunning views of Old Dubai and the beautiful creek, the venue has an extensive and creative cocktail menu while serving up Nikkei style bar bites. An ideal date night spot, or the perfect place to catch a gorgeous sunset, it’s beautiful and delightfully intimate.

@noepedxb

Playa Pacha

Set at the heart of newly opened FIVE LUXE, Playa Pacha, a Dubai iteration of the iconic Ibizan outpost, features a split-level swimming pool lined with plush day beds and loungers, and a regular rotation of resident and international DJs spinning the decks, all oozing Ibiza flair. On the food front, you enjoy Mediterranean flavours perfect for grazing as you tan, and an array of refreshing sips.

@playapachadubai

Penelope’s

Penelope’s serves up unmistakably Riviera vibes, a red hot Mediterranean menu, suitably chic cocktails and actual jazz music. Penelope’s has some particularly glittery marrow in its bones, it’s owned by locally-based hospitality legends Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, and is a concept conceived by Eddie Ghazal. And the mark of this All-Star trio is already clearly stamped into sparkling design touches across the venue.

@penelopes.ae

Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club takes the noise to the next level with exciting entertainment and pretty parties for when you want to have an outdoor bash to remember. Enjoy shoreside views alongside a 9-kilometre stretch of beach and simple luxury at their lovely food and beverage outlets, including Safina, De La Costa, and Cabana 9.

@saadiyatbeachclub

Shala

Derived from the Sanskrit – meaning ‘home,’ this venue at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi offers exactly that to the capital’s free-spirited wanderers. Here, sea views are paired with plush cushions bearing macrame cotton tassels, ornamental feathers, a fire pit, soft linen banquets and natural wood finishes. The design of this Abu Dhabi beach bar taps into that same beach-shack soul that you’d expect to find in bohemian haunts like Tulum, or the Ibizan town of Playa d’en Bossa.

@shalaabudhabi

Shimmers

A perennially popular alfresco spot on the sundowner circuit is Shimmers. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach and admire the waves.

@shimmersonthebeach

Siddharta Lounge

The Trilogy by Buddha Bar is a three-tier bar complex comprised of Siddharta Lounge Bushra and Zeera, found at Yas Island’s culinary destination, Yas Bay. It’s perhaps fair to say that the spear prong of this bang-on-trend trident is Siddharta Lounge, the Dubai version of which enjoys a reputation for effortless class. The Abu Dhabi iteration – one of the capital’s best bars – repeats that same lightning strike of laidback luxury with charismatic rooftop views and a menu filled with big contemporary flavours.

@siddhartalounge_abudhabi

SKY2.0

One of the few remaining superclubs in Dubai, SKY2.0 is a guaranteed top-quality night out. With three distinct nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays hosting the likes of Kasango, Central Cee, French Montana and plenty more, SKY2.0 has a little bit of everything for everybody. Go early for a bite to eat and watch as the night unfolds.

@sky2.0dubai

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm as you sip your favourite serves.

@sobedubai

Soho Garden

A club inside a club, inside a club – Soho Garden Meydan is a nightlife destination unlike any other. If you’re after afrobeats and urban music, Black is for you; if you’re more of a techno head, check out The Code and The Hive where the likes of Solomun, Camelphat and countless other DJs have performed.

@sohogardeendxb

Soul Beach

Soul Beach is set over a 3,000 square metre beachfront oasis at JA The Resort. At the centre, there’s a shimmering infinity pool, lined by a 26-metre long sun bed perfect for a group tanning session. There’s also a dedicated golden beachfront, and rooftop event space, as well as a duo of beach bars. Alongside the beach club, there’s an indoor and outdoor restaurant, serving a menu of dishes inspired by the South of France. Keep your eye out for details of their big beach events, which takeover the entire venue for a day full of international DJs.

@soulbeachdxb

Surf Club

Known for its iconic nights hosting DJs from around the world, and Sunday brunches that offer a relaxed beachy vibe, Surf Club is the ultimate Palm West Beach spot. Grab a seat out on the terrace or the beach and toast to the evening with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline.

@surfclubdxb

The Penthouse

A rooftop hotspot that’s as popular as it is for sunset sips as well as huge nights out, The Penthouse is a quintessential Dubai experience. Stellar views, incredible DJs and an all-around good vibe await.

@thepenthousedubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

This ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the Creek is known and loved for beach days, DJ sets, and dining alfresco. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur vibes, picturesque lagoon, faux bleached-sand beach, craft mixology and dreamy skyline views.

@twiggydubai

[u]bk

A venue that has stood the test of time in the city, [u]bk has been a local hotspot for families and friends alike. The JLT neighbourhood local has become a household name that makes you feel like a kid in a candy store. We’re talking karaoke, pool, arcade games, foosball tables and more. Drinks come at special deals throughout the week. You’ll struggle to find a reason to leave.

@ubkdubai

Ula

With an outpost on Palm Jumeirah and another in Ras Al Khaimah, this Mediterranean aesthetic and chic beach bar has a restaurant, pool, sun loungers and an idyllic bar at both venues where you can relax with the sunsetting in the distance and a drink in hand. There’s a whole roster of deals to enjoy, from ladies’ nights to beachside breakfasts, and the kind of design that deserves to be photographed.

@uladxb / @ulabeachrak

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s most longstanding and popular beach clubs, Zero Gravity is famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views. It is an iconic and legendary venue that offers guests a roster of events happening every single day, from ladies’ day deals to sunset happy hours and weekend brunches.

@zerogravitydubai