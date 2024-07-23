If you’re looking for yet another reason to visit the magical Maldives…

UAE-based budget-friendly airline, Air Arabia, is making this bucket-list destination more accessible, ready for your next autumn or winter escape. From October 27, 2024, the low-cost airline will operate non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport to Velana International Airport in Malé.

Comprising 1,200 tiny private islands, the Maldives is a top holiday destination for UAE travellers seeking a magical (and quick) getaway, with the short-haul flight taking just over four hours.

Air Arabia will have one flight departing daily from Sharjah at 8am (UAE time) and arriving in Malé at 1.20pm (local time), with the journey taking around four and a half hours. The return flight will depart at 2.20pm (local time) arriving back in Sharjah at 6pm (UAE time).

The services will be operated daily with fares starting from Dhs644 one way or as little as Dhs1,400 return. Tickets are on sale now on airarabia.com.

The Maldives is a dream destination for families, couples, and groups of friends thanks to its crystalline blue waters, gleaming white sand, and undeniable raw beauty.

Whether you spend your time swimming alongside turtles and sharks or lying under the shade of a palm tree – or a bit of both – the chances of you leaving bored or disappointed are slim to none. Here, your days are large blank (turquoise) canvases that you can paint with as much adventure or relaxation as you wish.

Wondering where to stay? From rustic beach hideaways to barefoot tropical havens, we recently explored three resorts that are redefining the islands.

From October 27, 2024. airarabia.com

