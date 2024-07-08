Let’s go girls…

We’re possibly not going out tonight, but when there is an unlimited ladies’ night in Dubai we sure do feel alright. There are plenty of incredible ladies’ night deals to take advantage of across Dubai but these ones are possibly some of the best because we can sip pretty and not pay a cent.

Here are all of the best unlimited ladies’ night deals in Dubai.

Antika Bar

Levantine lounge Antika Bar in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies with unlimited house beverages and two selected food platters for Dhs150.

Antika Bar, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikadubai

Akira Back

Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters for two hours with its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace. You also will get Dhs50 off when you sit in the lounge only.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Claw BBQ

Every Tuesday, ladies’ night at Claw BBQ at Hilton Palm Jumeirah serves up unlimited free drinks for three hours plus two appetisers or a burger for Dhs149. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs225, which also includes bottled beer. This all-American diner has got frozen margaritas on tap, and if you’re brave enough, make sure to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco.

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Tues 8pm till 1am, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 577 4357, clawbbq.com

Cheeky Camel

The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Fri 3pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Maria Bonita

This well-loved Mexican eatery has a second branch in Souk Madinat, and yes it’s licensed. This means all ladies can head down on their next manic Monday and tuck into unlimited margaritas and house grapes for three hours. This cheeky deal runs from 8pm to 11pm for only Dhs99.

Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 263 8029 @mariabonita_dubai

Paros

One of the best Tuesday ladies’ night deals on the circuit, head to Sparkle ladies’ night at changes location but the deal stays the same. You’ll get five hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs149 from 8pm to 1am. There’s also 50 per cent off the menu, and unlimited drinks for the boys from 8pm to 11pm for the same price.

Tues 8pm to 1am, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 197 1174. @sparkledubailadiesnight

Raia

The Analusian-meets-Moroccan-themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly deal on Friday, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs149. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs199.

Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Friday, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Soon

Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON’s Tuesday offers runs from 7pm to 9pm when ladies can enjoy a free flow of selected beverages. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing.

SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, free flow 7pm to 9pm, Dhs20 per glass of rose and prosecco from 9pm till closing. Tel:(0) 55 434 0575. @soondxb

Ting Irie

Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs265.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Virgin Izakaya

For Dhs169 per person, ladies are invited to enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks as well as your choice of two drinks from a set menu, every Wednesday from 8pm until midnight.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Dubai, Weds from 8pm to 12am, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)4 589 8689 virginizakaya-dxb.com

Images: Supplied