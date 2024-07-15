Have you spotted any?

The summer is a slower time for everybody in the UAE, with incredible summer deals to entice us out of our air-conditioned homes. There have been plenty of celebrities who have chosen the UAE as their favourite location to make the most of the summer season so far.

Here are all of the celebrities spotted in the UAE so far this summer…

Stefflon Don

Spotted partying at one of our favourite party hotspots, Miss Lily’s, Stefflon Don was seen turning up the heat at the iconic Monday night ladies’ night as part of the release of her new album Island 54.

Rick Ross

Right up there on stage, Rick Ross came to Blu Dubai to make summer even hotter. He performed iconic hits including Money in The Grave, and new tracks Champagne Moments, and Everyday Hustle.

David Hasselhoff

From Bay Watch to Aquaventure World, the certified lifeguard was spotted at the world’s biggest waterpark making waves, literally.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Devon Booker

On the courts in Abu Dhabi, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Devon Booker were photographed training for Team USA, ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics.

Shaquille O’Neal

In the capital, Shaquille O’Neal was spotted making the most of summer at Yas Island, promoting their summer seasons.

Jason Derulo

Savage Love singer, Jason Derulo was spotted all over Dubai this summer – but his main haunt for the summer season, was a hot spot for all of the celebs, Jason Derulo was spotted celebrating Father’s Day and the release of his new track From The Islands, at Atlantis The Royal.

Karim Benzema

Also spotted living large at the Atlantis The Royal was none other than French football hall of famer, Karim Benzema. Now playing for the Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, Benzema was seen giving a brief tour of his Hotel digs.

