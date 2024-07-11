Life is better when you cruise…

When most of us think of travel plans, we immediately look to book flights to get to our destination. But there’s a whole different life out there at sea and it may just be time to book a cruise for your next big adventure.

Several cruises depart from the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and there are plenty of options for everyone. All it takes is a little time and research and before you know it, you will be packing your bags and setting sail.

Here are 5 cruises departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Costa Cruises

Sound familiar? Costa Toscana debuted in Dubai a little less than two years ago in December 2022 at the Dubai Harbour. You can choose to explore the Arabian Gulf with the 3, 4 or 7-day cruise, or you can turn your ‘out of office’ on for 19 days and head to Rome. The cruise will take you from Dubai through to Abu Dhabi, Salalah (Oman), Aqaba (Jordan), Alexandria (Egypt), Athens (Greece), and Naples before arriving at the Etruscan port – the seaport for Rome. You will find the itinerary here packed with excursions and what you can get up to onboard on the cruise. The cruise sets sail next in March 2025. A 20-night cruise will take you to Genoa (Italy) and a 21-night cruise will take you to Marseille (France). Prices start from €958 (Dhs3,817.15) for the UAE cruise which departs next in December 2024. Prices for the Mediterranean tour start from $2,429 (Dhs8,921.70) which departs in March 2025.

Read and book on costacruises.eu

MSC Cruises

Don’t want to go too far away from home? MSC Cruises takes you between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar with choices of one night, three nights or seven nights. The seven-night cruise will take you from Dubai to Doha and then Bahrain before you return to Abu Dhabi. Here, you will stop at Abu Dhabi Port and Sir Bani Yas Island before you make your way back to Dubai. There are options to board and disembark at the capital, too. On the ship, you will find gyms, pools and relaxation spaces; theatre shows; children’s clubs and activities and more. The cruises will begin in November 2024.

Read and book on msccruises.com

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

From skyscrapers and souks in Dubai to the mountain ranges and natural wonders of Cape Town. This 19-day cruise by Regent Seven Seas cruise takes you from Dubai to Oman, Seychelles, Madagascar, and Mozambique, before you explore Durban, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town in South Africa. On board, expect dining experiences spanning various cuisines, shows, evening entertainment which includes music and a cabaret show, spa and fitness facilities, boutiques and more. Prices start from $6,600 (Dhs24,241.77). The cruise sets sail in May 2025.

Read and book on rssc.com

Resort World Cruises

For a limited time only, Resorts World Cruises is expanding to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Cruises will be available only for six months from October 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025, between Dubai and Doha, and to Sir Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi, Khasab and Muscat in Oman. Cruise options include a two-night Sir Bani Yas weekend cruise, a three-night Oman cruise to Khasab and Muscat, and a two-night Doha cruise. You can even combine all cruises to form a four-night, five-night or seven-night cruise. Prices start from $825 (Dhs3,030.22; Gulf launch special offer). On board, you will find pools, a theatre, restaurants, and a club for little ones.

Read more and book on msccruises.com

Royal Caribbean

Your two-week one-way cruise from Dubai, UAE to Singapore will take you across the Indian Ocean to Mumbai, India before departing to Cochin, India before sailing away to East Asia making stops at Phuket, Thailand; Penang, Malaysia and Singapore City, Singapore. There are two cruise options: Voyager of the Seas for a starting price $1,487 (Dhs5461.74, and Anthem of the Seas for a starting price of $2,154 (Dhs7,911.63). You still have time to plan because the ships sets sail in November 2024. Onboard, there is a waterslide, laser tag, the flow rider, a spa and fitness centre, spaces to shop, restaurants, bars and lounges and more. Both cruises will set sail in November 2024.

Read and book on royalcaribbean.com

One for the bucket list

Swan Hellenic

If you want real adventure, explore the northernmost part of the earth and sail to the Arctic with Swan Hellenic. The cruises however don’t begin from the UAE, so you’ll need to catch a flight to Longyearbyen, Norway to hop on board. During the expedition cruise, you will join other adventurous souls and witness a peaceful world with untouched landscapes, surrounded by snow and ice. You will also get to see incredible wildlife such as polar bears, the Arctic fox, reindeer in the wild, wolves, puffins, and more. And of course, we can’t forget the marine life including seals, sea lions, walruses, whales and more. The cruises to the Arctic region will run until August 2024, so get your bookings in as soon as possible. Prices start from USD11,080 (Dhs40,696.78) per person. You only have July and August 2024 to book your spot.

Read more and book on swanhellenic.com

