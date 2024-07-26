Perfect for a post-work catch-up or easing into an evening meal…

The French call it aperitif, Italians call it aperitivo – whatever you call that space between lunch and dinner just as the sun sets, it’s the perfect opportunity to graze on a snack and sip a drink or two.

In Dubai, we’ve found 12 brilliant aperitivo deals, where you can enjoy a selection of drinks and bites for less, ideal for catching-up with colleagues or getting together for a weekend toast with your mates.

Bar du Port

A boho-chic bar in Dubai Harbour, we love Bar du Port for its roster of lively ladies’ nights, party brunches, and retro nights. But if you’re looking for something a little more chilled, the BDP sunsets, served up daily except Saturday are the perfect way to toast to the end of the day. Available from 4pm to 7pm, you can sip your favourite spirits for Dhs20, while draught beer and wine is priced at Dhs30.

Bar du Port, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Friday, from Dhs20. Tel: (0)4 332 4868. barduportdubai.com

Bussola

This stalwart Italian restaurant in The Westin Mina Seyahi sits pretty by the resort’s poolside. In the cooler months, the terrace is a beautiful sun-drenched spot for aperitivo, with a split level bar and lounge dotted with palm trees. But indoors is bright and inviting too, and the daily aperitivo from 4pm to 7pm serves cocktails for Dhs38, alongside a menu of specially priced bites.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 4pm to 7pm daily, drinks from Dhs38. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Eugène Eugène

In this gorgeous greenhouse-esque brasserie at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, you can take a break from retail therapy next door with L’Apéritif d’Eugène. Priced at Dhs110 and available daily from 4pm to 7pm, it’s an elevated way to wind from afternoon to evening, with two cocktails or mocktails plus a chef’s selection of appetisers.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, 4pm to 7pm daily, Dhs110. Tel: 04 379 8963

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

Backdropped by the sea and pretty Dubai Harbour views, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare is a love letter to Southern Italian cuisine. But if you’re just here for shore-side drinks, then Al Calar Del Sole is the deal to know about. Served up every Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 8pm, you’re invited to sip on a selection of cocktails priced at Dhs58.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, off Dubai Marina, 5pm to 8pm, Thurs to Sat, drinks from Dhs58. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare

Le ñ a

A burger and a cocktail for Dhs50? That’s exactly what you’ll get with the aperitivo deal at Leña Dubai, star chef Dani García’s sleek steakhouse at St Regis Gardens. Available from 6pm to 8pm Monday to Thursday, you can order a glass of house wine, or a cocktail from the menu that includes palomas, margaritas, Aperol spritz and negronis, to pair with one of Leña‘s melt-in-the-mouth burgers.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 8pm, Mon to Thurs, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg

La Petit Maison Restaurant & Bar

A stalwart on the DIFC drinks scene, there’s no bad time to pull up and order a drink (especially a Tomatini) at the LPM bar. But through the week, their invitation to clock off early is Cinq a Sept, a two-hour window where seven signature cocktails are served for Dhs48, and a selection of bites are priced from Dhs25.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai, 5pm to 7pm, Mon to Fri, drinks from Dhs48. Tel: (0) 4 439 0505, lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

Luna

While alfresco evenings with prime Burj Khalifa views are a reason to head to Luna in the cooler months, their aperitivo invites you to enjoy the chic surrounds of the Churchill Club through the summer. A grown-up and glamorous spot to wind down after the work day, when selected beverages are priced at Dhs50 and come with a platter of complimentary bites from 5pm to 8pm.

Luna, Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village, 5pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday, drinks from Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. @lunaskybar

Piatti by the Beach

At Piatti by the Beach, a gorgeous Italian located inside Raffles the Palm, every day calls for sundowners. The reason you may ask? If you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. The two-hour deal invites you to catch-up with friends as you watch the sun set, sipping on glasses of prosecco, cocktails and spirits. It also comes with a range of pizzettes, crostinis and the Italian staple, arancini.

Piatti by The Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 8pm, daily, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Roberto’s

At this quintessential Italian restaurant in DIFC, they take aperitivo seriously, with a daily deal (except Sundays) available from 4pm to 7.30pm. Whether it’s a pre-dinner drink or you’re warming up for a DIFC bar hop, you’ll get selected wines for Dhs34 and cocktails for Dhs40, with nibbles like olives, bruschetta, arancini and calzone priced from Dhs35.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 4pm to 7.30pm, Mon to Sat, drinks from Dhs34. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. @robertosdubai

Surf Club

There’s a reason to make for its boho-luxe restaurant mid-week, with the beach bar’s sunset sessions deal. Priced at Dhs250 and available Monday to Friday from 4pm to 7pm, you’ll get two hours of free-flowing sunset sips and a platter of tapas. Sip on sangria and margarita’s while toasting to the end of the day.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Signor Sassi

Signor Sassi is a fabulous spot for summer sundowners, because the pretty garden complete with water fountain and beautiful botanicals is undercover – meaning you feel like you’re outside while still enjoying the benefits of full AC. This refined Italian restaurant’s mid-week aperitivo is available on Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, where Dhs98 gets you two cocktails, a neat array of canapés, and the opportunity to challenge your besties to a game of backgammon.

Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 8pm, Weds and Thurs, Dhs98. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai

Twiggy

A stunning ode to the French Riviera, Twiggy’s inviting lagoon and Mediterranean restaurant have made it one of Dubai’s most treasured beach clubs. But there’s a new reason to make Twiggy your destination du jour for a catch-up, Coucher de soleil. Available from Sunday to Thursday between 4pm and 7pm, guests are invited to enjoy golden hour on the sugary sands, with three tapas appetizers and a carafe of Twiggy’s signature fruity punch for Dhs195 per person.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai