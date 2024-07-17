It’s back….

A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami. Defected Records is finally back in Dubai. Specialising in house music, get ready for three days of unbeatable line-ups and no-nonsense vibes.

This year we will be grooving for two straight days from November 9 to November 10 at Soul Beach in Jebel Ali. November 9 will be a beach party, while November 10 will be a pool party. You can sign up for tickets via their website on Instagram.

Coming to you from the same incredible people who brought Fisher at Elrow and Solotoko with Sonny Fodera and Defected Records to Dubai are the incredible Dubai Dance District.

The last festival took place in October of 2023 at Soul Beach and was three days of fun in the sun. This year included in the two day line up is none other than Gorgon City and Eats Everything. We will also see the likes of A-Trak, Eliza Rose and, Sam Divine. We will also see Low Steppa, Monki, Olive F and Dul on the decks.

Defected in Dubai

Last year, we had the likes of Sam Devine, Hannah Wants, John Summit, Groove Armada, Dunmore Brothers, Roger Sanchez and more.

Responsible for bangers

Tracks that you probably didn’t even know they produced include hits such as Bob Sinclar’s 2005 party starter of a hit Love Generation. They have since gone on to produce tracks such as Inner City’s Future, Flashmob’s Need in Me and countless other hits.

In more recent years, Defected Records is responsible for hits including CamelPhat’s Cola as well as Endor’s Pump It Up. The most recent Inner City track features none other than Idris Elba on the song called No More Looking Back.

The nitty gritty details

We aren’t entirelt sure when tickets will go on sale, but as soon as we know, you’ll know. You can sign up for pre-sale here.

Keep your eyes peeled for when we announce ticket sales.

Defected Dubai, Soul Beach, Nov 9 and 10, ticket prices TBA. @dubaidancedistrict

Images: Social