Please ride responsibly…

‘The eScooter’ is a divisive mode of transport. Beloved by those who ride them as eco-friendly, low-cost, travel-empowering cyber-hogs; and bemoaned by motorists, pedestrians and pretty much everybody else.

It’s not a baseless prejudice. Many of us have seen the clouds of over-caffeinated, presumably-running-late scooter riders weaving through congested areas, or hurtling into the direction of oncoming traffic at speeds approaching earth’s escape velocity.

There are plenty of riders who follow the rules of course, but it’s these bad habits that are the focus of Dubai Police’s latest crackdown on scooter and bike users in the city.

Since the beginning of July, Dubai Police patrols have been on the streets keeping a watchful eye on the two-wheeled commuters. During that time they’ve seized a total of 640 eScooters and bikes for regulation-flouting, dangerous riding and rule contravention.

What are the rules for using scooters in Dubai?

You can find a full list of the current rules and regulations for scooter use on the RTA website (including technical requirements and permitted locations), but you’ll find some of the more important regulations below.

Riders should apply for a permit to use their scooter. The application can be made on the RTA website.

Avoid reckless driving that endangers the public

Follow speed limits where applicable (usually 15 to 20kph)

Do not carry anything or any passenger that can cause an e-scooter imbalance

Dismount the e-scooter while crossing pedestrian crossings

Use the e-scooter individually, ensuring that the age is not less than 16

Avoid riding e-scooters outside designated or shared lanes

Refrain from using dual headsets (overhead)

Ride on designated tracks, adhere to traffic instructions & regulations, and warning signs on the tracks

Leave a safe distance between e-scooters, bikes and pedestrians

Wear a helmet and a reflective jacket

Breaking the rules can lead to a Dhs300 fine, or confiscation of the vehicle.

Images: Dubai Police