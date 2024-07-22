It’s set to make public transport even more accessible…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled plans to enhance the city’s public transport network with 636 new buses.

Announced over the weekend, the RTA has awarded a contract to the value of Dhs1.1 billion for the new buses, which look to help the city achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 targets. It’s also part of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s vision to establish a public transport system that’s both sustainable and resilient.

The buses are of varying sizes and specifications, and the contract includes a collection of 450 city service buses, 76 double decker buses, and 40 electric buses. Deliveries of the buses will take place across 2024 and 2025, so over the next 18 months we can expect to see the new Dubai buses on the roads.

“Our goal is to offer best-in-class services to public transport users and accommodate the sustained growth of public bus ridership,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA explained. The buses are compatible with RTA’s Public Transport Zero Emissions in Dubai 2050 Strategy to convert all buses, taxis, and limousines to zero-emission vehicles, targeting 100% conversion of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen-powered buses by 2050,” the Director-General added.

Image: wam