Get set to lose yourself this December…

In news that will banish your mid-week blues, rap legend Eminem has just been confirmed as the third big name to perform at Etihad Park during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, on Saturday, December 6.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient will bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd in the UAE to its feet, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment and more, right here in the UAE capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam After-Race Concerts (@yasalamae)

In other news…

Only weeks ago, What’s On brought you the news that triple Grammy-winning chartbuster factory Maroon 5 will be performing at Etihad Park on Friday, December 6. The beloved pop stars, known for sing-along hits such as She Will be Loved, Sugar, This Love, Harder to Breathe and more, were the second big name to be confirmed, following our first big Yasalam After Race Concerts announcement in April that English rockers Muse, known for tracks such as Supermassive Black Hole, Hysteria, and Uprising would be performing on Sunday, December 8.

The track record

The UAE capital has welcomed some massive performers for its Yasalam After-Race Concerts series over the years, with rock titans Foo Fighters and big-name R’n’B brand Chris Brown performing only last November in the capital city. Other notable performers in past editions include Eminem, Rihanna, Usher and Guns N’ Roses.

Tickets

Access to what we’re sure will add to the capital’s record of memorable performance is exclusive to race ticket holders. Get your tickets here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates in the lead up.

Yaslaam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8, from Dhs600. yasmarinacircuit.com

Media: Instagram, supplied