This just in…

Abu Dhabi, you’ve waited long enough, and here’s big news: global music powerhouses Maroon 5 have just been announced as the next big artist to perform at this year’s YaSalam After-Race Concerts at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on Friday, December 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbuDhabiGP (@abudhabigp)

Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.

The triple Grammy-winning chartbuster factory will join English rockers Muse, who were the first band confirmed for this year’s YaSalam After-Race Concert Series and will perform on race day, Sunday, December 8.

Media: supplied, Instagram

The track record…

Abu Dhabi’s welcomed some massive performers for its YaSalam After-Race Concerts series over the years, with rock titans Foo Fighters and big-name R’n’B brand Chris Brown performing only last November at Etihad Park. Other notable performers in past editions include Eminem, Rihanna, Usher and Guns N’ Roses.

Tickets

Access to what we’re sure will add to the capital’s record of memorable performance is exclusive to race ticket holders. That said, you’re eligible for an early bird offer on Golden Circle upgrades with a 20 per cent discount, valid June 25 to July 2.

Get your tickets here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates…

YaSalaam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8, from Dhs600. yasmarinacircuit.com