A visit to Dubai is a treat in itself, but with Emirates Airline, travellers planning their summer getaway to or through Dubai can enjoy a complimentary stay at one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

You can enjoy this free hotel stay if you book a return ticket with Emirates from July 1 to 21, 2024. The deal is available on flights between July 4 and September 15, 2024, on a room‑only basis.

Have a First Class or Business Class ticket? You can enjoy a two-night stay, while customers who have a Premium Economy Class or Economy Class will get a one-night stay.

The offer is valid if you’re staying or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours.

Wondering what to do during your stay? The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is located a mere seven minutes from Dubai Mall. Once you’re there, you have to visit the Dubai Fountains and Dubai Opera. Fancy the beach? Jumeirah Beach is just 12 minutes away.

The hotel is also located close to the Business Bay Metro station which means some of Dubai’s top attractions including Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Old Dubai, Mall of the Emirates and more are just a metro ride away.

If you want to make the most of the hotel, it is home to a collection of award-winning restaurants, bars and lounges. To sooth tired muscles, book an appointment at Saray Spa.

Bookings can be made on emirates.com, the Emirates App, via Emirates ticketing offices and call centres or participating travel agents. Bookings need to be made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival

Save with My Emirates Pass

Don’t forget. If you’re travelling to Dubai with Emirates before September 30, 2024, you can use your boarding pass to avail deals and discounts on spas, restaurants, retailers, and even attractions.

Some of the top spots you can visit include At The Top Burj Khalifa, The View at The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park, and much more.

How to avail? Simply present your mobile or printed Emirates boarding pass at participating venues along with your photo ID so they know it belongs to you. If you’re using a mobile boarding pass, remember to take a screenshot, just to be sure as your pass may disappear from your digital wallet or Emirates app after your flight.

Read more on emirates.com for all the terms and conditions

Images: Supplied