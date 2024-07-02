Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this July
Summer is in full swing…
Which means that the outdoors are now an involuntary no-entry zone. This will be the state of things for the next two months, which means that you’re going to need a very long list of titles (on Netflix, of course) to watch to keep you entertained while you reverse hibernate. Luckily, Netflix has a fresh drop, which means you can update your recommendations to add to the existing 1827 ones. Happy camping!
Series
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
Cast: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter
Genre: Drama/Action
Launching: July 11
Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1
Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove
Genre: Drama/Action/Comedy
Launching: July 18
With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.
Sweet Home: Season 3
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young
Genre: Thriller/Action/Fantasy/Horror
Launching: July 19
The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4
Genre: Sci-Fi
Launching: July 31
Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.
Films
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton
Genre: Action/Comedy
Launching: July 3
A classic back on Netflix – Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.
Find Me Falling
Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Launching: July 19
After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.
Non Negotiable
Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Leonardo Ortizgris, Tato Alexander
Genre: Thriller/Comedy
Launching: July 26
Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.
Documentaries
Homicide: Los Angeles
Launching: July 16
LA County Sheriff’s Department investigators reveal chilling details about notable cases in this true-crime docuseries from the creator of “Law & Order.”
La Liga: All Access
Launching: coming soon
This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.
Images: Supplied