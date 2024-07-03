Kimchi, chicken, beef and more…

If you’re not familiar with Korean BBQ, then you need this post to be in the know. The popular cooking method is a staple in Korea, which allows guests to grill meats such as beef, pork and chicken on a gas or charcoal grill, which is most often built into a table.

But, the fun doesn’t stop there. Alongside your BBQ there will be plenty of side dishes, such as kimchi, vegetables and sauces to accompany your grilled items, creating the perfect interactive dining experience to enjoy amongst friends or family.

Here are 8 Korean BBQ spots in Dubai to check out.

Smoki Moto

This is Dubai’s first licensed Korean steakhouse and offers the punchy flavours of Korean BBQ in a stunning setting. With bright, fun interiors, a DJ spinning cool tunes, and the option to grill your own meats, it’s a fun and interactive dining experience that’s great for carnivores. Go for the Korean fired chicken, stay for the wagyu and for the gimbap.

Smoki Moto, Marriott The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 666 1111, @smokimotodubai

Hyu Korean Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYU Restaurant (@hyurestaurant)



This spot located in JLT offers all things Korean and all things BBQ. It’s a small neighbourhood type place, but we know those are always the best. Sample the finest meats and the most authentic flavours, grilled right on your table.

Hyu Korean Restaurant, JLT, daily, 11am to 11.30am, Tel: (0) 50 227 3004, @hyurestaurant

Romantic Baka

Tucked away in Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, Romantic Baka owned by the same masterminds behind Dampa, serves a plethora of Korean goodies, specialising in Korean BBQ. Romantic Baka offers a full Korean BBQ spread alongside an array of other Korean and South Asian favourites. The Korean BBQ comes at a humble price of Dhs149 for two to three people and includes five types of meat, unlimited side dishes, a bowl of rice, plus a refillable soft drink which is served in an adorable tea kettle.

Romantic Baka, Al Ghurair Centre, Ground Floor Shop 07, near entrance 1, Dubai, 10.30am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0) 4 591 4247, @romanticbaka

Shogun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shogun (@shogunkorean)

With two locations in Dubai, whether you’re in Dubai Media City or Deira, you will always be able to get your Korean BBQ fix with Shogun. Fusing Korean and Japanese cuisine, you will be able to find cult classics on the menu, as well as some unique dishes that may not be in your regular roaster. Grab your crew and experience their Korean BBQ where you can sear and char a series of your favourite ingredients right in front of you.

Shogun, Media City and Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai, @shogunkorean

The SKY Korean Restaurant & Bar

Alongside an array of Korean favourites such as hotpot, this spot has got a variety of strong BBQ staples to elevate your meal to new levels. With a bar brimming with side dishes, condiments and ingredients for your BBQ, SKY is sure to not disappoint. All guests can also enjoy alcoholic beverages alongside their meals.

The SKY Korean Restaurant & Bar, across various locations, @skykoreanrestaurant

Sonamu Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonamu (@sonamudxb)

This chic Asian restaurant, which combines modern and traditional decor, offers authentic Korean cuisine, alongside some other regional delicacies. You may recognise this restaurant which made an appearance at Expo 2020’s Korean pavilion, fuelling guests with the finest goods. Its permanent location in Deira allows diners to feast on Korean BBQ with a multitude of fine meats, alongside hotpot, sushi and much more.

Sonamu Restaurant, Mezzanine Floor, Asiana Hotel, Salahuddin Road, Dubai, 7am to 1oam and 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12pm daily, Tel: (0)4 608 2110, @sonamudxb

Sumibiya Korea BBQ

All Korean BBQ fanatics and newbies can get an authentic taste of Korea here at Sumibiya. On arrival, guests can select their ingredients from an impressive bar of goodies, before cooking them to their liking on their personal BBQ. Sumibiya is the perfect place to gather family and friends over a meal that brings people together.

Sumibiya Korean BBQ, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Baniyas, Mon to Thur 6pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 12.30 to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 205 7033, radissonhotels.com.

Mashisoyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashisoyo AE (@mashisoyo.ae)



Mashisoyo means delicious in Korean, which is exactly what you’ll find here.This spot in DMCC has the most authentic of Korean BBQ street food experiences, part of popular culture back in Korea. Choose from a variety of meats to be grilled at your table with all the side dishes to go with.

Mashisoyo, DMCC, Jumeirah Business Center, Dubai, daily, 11am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 50 380 3023, @mashisoyo.ae

Images: Social