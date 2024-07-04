Beat the heat…

No plans to jet away for the summer? No problem. We’ve got you covered with the best summer staycation deals in Abu Dhabi.

Whether you’re packing your bags and looking for a break with friends, your partner or even your little ones, there are some great deals to scoop up and beat the UAE summer heat.

Here are 8 of the best summer staycation deals in Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Stargazers, set your eyes to this glittering staycation nestled within the Arabian Desert. The Al Wathba Exploration deal includes an overnight stay in a room, suite or villa plus breakfast at Bait Al Hanine, and a complimentary guided tour of the on-site Al Sadeem Observatory. You can also enjoy other activities such as archery or sand wheels, and you can even ride the waves at Flow Rider, so pack your swimsuits. Use promotion code 11P to book.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba South, rates from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)2 02 204 4444, @alwathbahotel

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

This gorgeous property has offers across its three exquisite resorts: Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa. At Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, a staycation over summer starts from Dhs995++ per person which includes a stay in the safari-style villa (which comes with a pool) and breakfast. Kids under 12 can enjoy a complimentary stay. At Anantara Al Yamm, enjoy a night stay in a luxurious accomodation with breakfast. Going with kids under 12? They can dine for free. Lastly, at Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara, guests can enjoy a night stay for Dhs595++ per person with free breakfast and a hard-to-refuse room upgrade.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Gharbia region, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

What do you prefer? A relaxing staycation with a spa treatment, or one packed with adventure, or maybe you just want a brunch included? You’ll find it here at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower. For a relaxing spa-cation, prices start from Dhs1,100 for two which includes your stay, breakfast and a 60-minute spa treatment each. If you want thrills, the adventure staycation gives you theme park access for Dhs1,000 which includes your stay, breakfast and park tickets for two (children under four go free). For brunch seekers, room roates start from Dhs1,200 for two which includes your room, breakfast and brunch with house beverages.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,000 (for two people), Tel: (0)2 811 5555, @conradetihadtowers

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is offering 15 per cent off when you stay at the hotel for two nights or more. Enhance your stay with a daily breakfast buffet at Crust and you’ll get to enjoy a new beach experience at Saadiyat Beach Club which is a short drive away from the hotel. Transportation is provided to shuttle you to and from the beach club.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs973 per night, Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

For a starting price of Dhs699++, you can enjoy a stay at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi over the summer. You will get a complimentary room upgrade, late check out, in-room breakfast, a complimentary drink as you lounge by the pool plus discounts on food and beverage outlets (20 per cent) and the spa (40 per cent).

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs699++ Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Round up the family and head for a weekend escape at this sublime Saadiyat Island resort. The Family Weekend Escape for two adults and two children includes a family room where little ones above five get free access to the Explorers Kids Club. Children under six can dine for free, and those ages six to 12 will get 50 per cent discount. You will also be treated to a Dhs100 voucher to use at the spa.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Al Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs2,000, Tel: (0)2 697 0000, @saadiyatrotana

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

You can get a complimentary night over the summer when you book a minimum of three nights at this luxury hotel. Children up to the age of 12 will enjoy a complimentary stay, and it includes a buffet breakfast at Sofra bld.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,102, Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

A flavoursome stay awaits on this pristine natural island with a complimentary daily buffet breakfast, plus a three-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Olea Restaurant and access to The St. Regis Athletic Club, pool and beach. The best news? You’ll also get to experience the renowned St. Regis signature butler service.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,833. @stregissaadiyatisland

