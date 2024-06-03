The best summer staycation deals in Dubai 2024

Pack those bags!

Summer in Dubai is here, and that means it’s staycation time. If you’re not booking flight tickets, you can treat yourself to cool staycation deals. And thankfully, there are enough choices around depending on what you’re looking forward to doing, or who is in your troupe.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page as we will update it throughout summertime.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For a taste of that ‘suite’ life, book a Junior Suite at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and you will receive an automatic upgrade to an Executive Suite. Your stay will include a daily buffet breakfast at Andalucia restaurant plus Dhs250 to spend on food and drinks throughout your stay. You can enjoy late checkout at 5pm meaning there’s plenty of time to chill by the pool, or in your comfortable suite. Prices start from Dhs999++ per night for two people.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Emirates Road, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai, prices from Dhs999+, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 435 4444, habtoorpoloresort.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

GCC and UAE residents, over the summer you can save up to 35 per cent on accommodations for any room or villa. The deal includes daily breakfast for a family of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Additionally, you can get 10 per cent off on all award-winning restaurants, 20 per cent off on selected activities and 30 per cent at the spa. To redeem, use the promo code ‘LOCALS’ and don’t forget your Emirates ID when you check-in.

Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah (Crescent), Dubai, prices from Dhs600 per couple, @anantaradubai

Bab Al Shams

Escape city skylines and head to Bab Al Shams for a captivating getaway amidst Dubai’s golden dunes. Your stay will include breakfast at Zala, a credit of Dhs250 on spa; or sports and leisure activities, plus 30 per cent off on food and beverage experiences. You can enjoy the sun loungers by the infinity pool during your stay, check out a falconry show and even go on a short camel ride.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,500, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

Five LUXE

Newly opened beachfront resort Five LUXE has an ‘All You Can Play’ staycation which you can pair with sensational dining, nightlife and entertainment. Five LUXE is home to signature suites, spa suites with XL pools, and more. There are several dining venues and for sips, you can’t skip Paradiso – the world’s best bar. There’s a spa with cool facilities including transformative treatments, too. Stay over the summer to save with the pay for three nights and stay for four nights deal, or pay for six nights and stay for eight nights.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, Dubai, now open, Tel: (0)4 275 9999, fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Grand Hyatt Dubai

This summer (including Eid Al Adha), you can enjoy a staycation at Grand Hyatt Dubai in the heart of the city surrounded by lush landscaped gardens for up to 30 per cent off. It includes complimentary breakfast and lunch at The Collective by Market Café plus little ones (up to two children per stay) will get one hour of free access to Roli Poli. When booking online, use the code SUMR30.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 317 2222 @grandhyattdubai

Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel

For a starting price of Dhs1,100 per night, you can enjoy a night stay with breakfast at Sloanes, plus Dhs250 credit per night to use at the hotel’s award-winning dining venues. There’s the iconic Buddha-Bar Dubai for Pan-Asian, Indego by Vineet for Indian, and Toro Toro for a taste of South America. For a truly relaxing time, avail of 25 per cent at the spa, but book early to nab yourself a spot.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, prices from Dhs1,100 per night, Tel: (0)4 399 8888, marriott.com

JA The Resort

Home to three magnificent 5-star properties — JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court, this summer get 40 per cent off on rooms plus 20 per cent off on food, beverages, spa treatments and other activities. You can also enjoy early check-in and late check-out. In even better news? Children stay for free. The summer staycation deal is valid until September 30.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (04) 814 5555, jaresortshotels.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Want to escape city skylines? Head to Dubai’s only mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort Hotel – an exclusive mountain retreat nestled in the beautiful Highlands of Dubai. The whole family (dogs included) can enjoy discounts of up to 40 per cent plus 20 per cent off at food and beverage outlets. Children stay for free, and you can even get half off on Padel. Staying on a weekday? Ask if you can get a late checkout.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 8145 400. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel

JA Ocean View Hotel



For beach lovers, JA Ocean View Hotel is calling your name this summer with 40 per cent off room rates and complimentary room upgrades. You will enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast plus get 20 per cent off at the restaurants. The little ones stay for free this summer.

JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 814 5599. jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Creekside

UAE residents can get up to 25 per cent off at this Jumeirah hotel located in Old Dubai. You will get a complimentary daily breakfast and you can save up to 20 per cent on dining at the hotel’s restaurant and get 30 per cent off on experiences at Akaru Spa. The room is also pet-friendly so you can bring your four-legged family member along for the fun. For art fans, wander around the hotel and gaze upon some pretty cool works of art.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Al Garhoud, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (04) 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

This luxury hotel offers three staycation deals to pick from, including savings of up to 40 per cent (depending on room type and package selected), as well as complimentary breakfast, access to hotel facilities including its incredible Talise Ottoman Spa, and more. The deals are valid throughout the year. Read more here and pick the best deal which works for you.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, Dubai, staycation offer valid until Dec 31. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Polynesian-themed Lapita has two summer staycation packages with flexible room options. The best bit, kids can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult, and they will get free access to the theme parks (excluding Real Madrid World). You can either get a bed and breakfast offer with late check-out and breakfast at Kalea Restaurant, or you can opt for the all-inclusive package with breakfast, lunch and dinner and late check-out. You will have the flexibility to dine around the hotel’s restaurants. Little ones can even get to see their favourite resort characters, get free ice lollies and partake in more fun activities.

Lapita, Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 810 9999. marriott.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

UAE residents, book a stay at this award-winning resort and will get a daily complimentary breakfast at Brasserie 2.0, plus Dhs250 credit to use every night at the resort’s vast dining venues. Additionally, residents will get 25 per cent off on food and beverages or during their visit to the spa. Packages start from Dhs1,300.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, staycation offer valid until Sept 30, prices starting from Dhs1,300. Tel: (0)4 399 5555. marriott.com

QE2

The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a slice of history. Your stay will be packed with delightful perks including a buffet breakfast for two at Lido, and a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room. Additionally, you will get 20 per cent off on food and beverage. Room rates start from Dhs259. Want to disembark the ship? You can get a complimentary shuttle bus to Dubai Mall. Book here.

QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 526 8888. qe2.com

Raffles The Palm

Summer savings are abundant at Raffles The Palm with great deals to suit all your needs. For long stays, pay for just three and get the fourth night for free with additional discounts at restaurants and the spa. For a minimum of a two-night stay, you can get 20 per cent off at the spa and restaurants, and even gain access to non-motorised water activities on the beach. Going with the family? Stay for two nights and enjoy 15 per cent off with breakfast included and you can avail of 20 per cent discount on f&b (excludes Piatti by the Beach, and children under 13 can dine for free). You’ll get 20 per cent off on motorised activities, but non-motorised water activities will be free. Find out which deal works best for you here.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Cresent, Dubai, staycation offers available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com

SLS

Spend the night in one of the hotel’s luxurious rooms and get a 60-minute massage for two. You can use the spa facilities including the sky-high pool, ice fountain, and experience shower. Fitness guys and gals can keep on top of their game at the gym. Prices start from Dhs1,499 and the summer staycation deal is available until September 30.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30 (blackout dates apply), Dhs1,499. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. sbe.com

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort

This Miami-inspired hotel is offering a cool weekend getaway ensuring a fun yet harmonious weekend for you and your plus one. Before you unwind by the pool basking in the sun, enjoy Envy’s popular Brunchopolis Saturday brunch with sushi, BBQ, desserts and unlimited drinks. The combination will equal a peaceful night’s sleep in your room. The deal is only available on Friday with check out on Saturday.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, staycation available only on Fridays in May, Tel: (0)4 525 8888, accor.com

voco Dubai The Palm

Do you hate the 3pm check-in and 12pm check-out routine? At voco Dubai The Palm, you can enjoy a 30-hour summer staycation offer. You will get an early check-in at 12pm followed by a (super) late check-out at 6pm so you have plenty of time to unwind and relax. You’ll get Dhs100 food and beverage credit, too. Rates start from Dhs450 per night. If you’re an IHG One Rewards Member, you will also get 25 per cent off at the hotel’s dining outlet.