The 6 new paid parking areas in Dubai and how much they cost
Say goodbye to sand in your toes when you get out of your car…
If you’re a resident of Dubai, it’ll come as a happy announcement that there are six new paid parking areas coming to Dubai. While the thought of them being paid is probably not ideal – what is more than ideal is not having to park on random sandy areas where there is no sense of organisation. So bring on the new paid parking in Dubai.
The parking areas are due to be fully completed at the end of July.
Here’s what we know
According to an Instagram post via Parkin Dubai, There are six areas that will have a total of over 7,000 parking spaces integrated into the key areas. Coming into effect this July, the parking facilities will be in Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Sufouh Gardens, Arjan, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, and Dubailand Residence Complex.
The parking is split into two different zones that will each have their own payment scheme. Zone A will consist of areas including Arjan, Jaddaf Waterfront, and Al Sufouh Gardens. Zone B will include Arjan, Dubailand Residence Complex, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, and Al Sufouh Gardens.
Zone A payment scheme:
- 30 minutes will cost Dhs2
- One hour will cost Dhs4
- Two hours will cost Dhs8
- Three hours will cost Dhs12
- Four hours will Dhs16
Zone B payment scheme:
- One hour will cost Dhs3
- Two hours will cost Dhs6
- Three hours will cost Dhs9
- Four hours will cost Dhs12
- Five hours will cost Dhs15
- 24 hours will cost Dhs20
Parking timings and payment
The paid parking areas will require payment from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.
Although the parking is operated under Parkin, you can pay for your parking in the same ways you would typically pay for parking in Dubai. By using SMS, WhatsApp or via the RTA App. Alternatively, you can pay at the parking machine with cash, card or nol card.
Images: Getty