Say goodbye to sand in your toes when you get out of your car…

If you’re a resident of Dubai, it’ll come as a happy announcement that there are six new paid parking areas coming to Dubai. While the thought of them being paid is probably not ideal – what is more than ideal is not having to park on random sandy areas where there is no sense of organisation. So bring on the new paid parking in Dubai.

The parking areas are due to be fully completed at the end of July.

Here’s what we know

According to an Instagram post via Parkin Dubai, There are six areas that will have a total of over 7,000 parking spaces integrated into the key areas. Coming into effect this July, the parking facilities will be in Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Sufouh Gardens, Arjan, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, and Dubailand Residence Complex.

The parking is split into two different zones that will each have their own payment scheme. Zone A will consist of areas including Arjan, Jaddaf Waterfront, and Al Sufouh Gardens. Zone B will include Arjan, Dubailand Residence Complex, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, and Al Sufouh Gardens. Zone A payment scheme: 30 minutes will cost Dhs2

One hour will cost Dhs4

Two hours will cost Dhs8

Three hours will cost Dhs12

Four hours will Dhs16 Zone B payment scheme: One hour will cost Dhs3

Two hours will cost Dhs6

Three hours will cost Dhs9

Four hours will cost Dhs12

Five hours will cost Dhs15

24 hours will cost Dhs20 Parking timings and payment