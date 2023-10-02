This mysterious building hasn’t been lived in for over 35 years…

Since 1985, Ras Al Khaimah has been home to a mysterious palace which has remained empty for the majority of that time. Rumour has it that the family of the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi whom it was built for, moved out after one night claiming the property was ‘haunted’.

After years of speculation and mystery, Al Qasimi Palace, or Al Qasr Al Ghamedh as it is now called, opened to the public in 2019. Those who dared to visit can discover for themselves, what lay unknown for over three decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y S 🇦🇪 (@usaf333)

Now, the mysterious palace is a museum with plenty for curious visitors to explore. Expect to see four floors with a maze of 35 rooms dotted with expensive paintings and sculptures, luxurious chandeliers, musical instruments, antiques from around the world, sitting rooms, bedrooms, a study and much more.

You might also like 7 places in the UAE that will blow your mind (in a good way)

There’s also a room with a huge pyramid structure that sits at the top of the mansion. Outside, you will find a lake, a garden and a fountain.

Al Qasr Al Gamedh is open daily from 9am to 8pm and tickets cost Dhs75 per person. Tickets can be bought at the palace.

Other spots to visit in Ras Al Khaimah

Want more spooks? Al Qasr Al Gamedh isn’t the only site in Ras Al Khaimah. Take a 20-minute drive from the palace, and you’ll find Al Jazirah Al Hamra which is known as the Haunted Village or ‘ghost town’, thanks to its deserted buildings.

Want to stray away from the spooky? For some more, probably more fun adrenaline-pumping activity, head to Jebel Jais and try the Jais Sky Tour, Jais Flight, Jais Sledder, Jais Rope Course and more. Or you can take it slow and easy with a time-old tradition and visit a Pearl Farm, or walk down memory lane at Al Jazeera Al Hamra or visit The National Museum.

Image: What’s On