Everyone’s sure to have a barking good time…

Paint and grape, painting in the dark, paint and game – there are plenty of art workshops in Dubai. But sadly, you can’t enjoy these painting sessions with your little furball. *cue the sad puppy eyes*

However, there’s a wild paint party taking place this week on Sunday, July 7, where your doggos can help you create your masterpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doggie Adventures – All dog friendly places in UAE (@doggie_adventures_uae)

Taking place at Wild Paint House – the wildest art jamming studio in Dubai (pawsibly… the world), this painting session uses non-toxic and easy-to-wash-off paint, so your pet is free to join in.

The event is by Yvonne and her adorable pup, Boefje from Doggie Adventures UAE so, you know a lot of research has gone into it and your pup is safe.

All you have to do is pop the colour on their paws, their tail, and much more and go wild at the canvas. And of course, you are free to add in your handprints and other family members, too to make it a memorable and one-of-a-kind piece.

There are three sessions on the day, so, when you’re booking your spot, pick the time that works best for you and your pups morning routine. The first session starts at 9.30am, the second at 10.20am and the third at 11.15am.

Each session is around 45 minutes and will cost you Dhs200 per dog.

Sound like a pawty you can’t miss? Book your spots here.

But, you won’t leave with your dog looking like was let loose in a paint store.

After the workshop, you can make your way to Furry Grooming – the mobile grooming van where they will be given back to you as good as new. While your four-legged family member is getting clean, you can enjoy a free cup of coffee at La Nena Coffee.

The best news? Dogs of all sizes are welcome.

Have a pawsome time!

Doggie Adventures UAE x Wild Paint House, Al Quoz, Dubai, July 7, 9.30am; 10.20am; and 11.15am, Dhs200 per dog, daidubai.com

Images: Getty Images